E-passport Market Size and Analysis: Predicted Growth to Reach USD 95.3 Bn by 2033 | CAGR of 11.3%

E-passport Market

global e-passport market was valued at USD 32.7 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 95.3 Bn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2033.

North America is currently the largest market for e-passports, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific” — Market.us

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ➡️ Market Overview:

E-passports, also known as biometric passports, are electronic passports that are equipped with a small chip that contains the biometric information of the passport holder. The chip stores the passport holder's facial and fingerprint recognition data, making it easier to verify the identity of the passport holder. The use of e-passports is becoming increasingly popular due to their enhanced security features and the need for efficient and secure border control.

➡️ Demand Analysis:

The demand for e-passports is driven by the increasing need for enhanced security features, efficient and secure border control, and the growing trend toward the digitalization of travel documents. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the demand for e-passports as it minimizes the need for physical contact during passport verification.

➡️ Largest and Fastest Growing Region:

North America is currently the largest market for e-passports, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of e-passports in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Request a sample @ https://market.us/report/e-passport-market/request-sample/

🔝 Key Trends:

Increasing adoption of biometric authentication in e-passports

The growing trend towards digitalization of travel documents

The emergence of contactless e-passports

Integration of e-passports with other electronic systems such as border control and immigration systems.

🔝 Impacting Factors:

Stringent government regulations and policies

Technological advancements in biometric authentication

Increasing number of air passengers

Growing concerns regarding security and identity theft

➡️ Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Enhanced security features

Efficient and secure border control

Reduced fraud and identity theft

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=64745

➡️ Market Dynamics

✔️ Drivers:

Increasing need for enhanced security features

The growing trend towards the digitalization of travel documents

Rising air passenger traffic

The emergence of contactless e-passports

✔️ Restraints:

High implementation and maintenance costs

Concerns regarding privacy and data protection

Technical issues with biometric authentication

✔️Opportunities:

Growing demand from emerging economies

Integration of e-passports with other electronic systems

Development of advanced biometric authentication technologies

✔️Challenges:

Stringent government regulations and policies

Technical challenges in biometric authentication

Lack of standardization across different countries

Want to dial in on a specific region or segment? We can help! Our analysts can customize this market research report to meet your requirements. Get in touch @ inquiry@market.us

➡️ Key Market Segments

Type

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Application

Adult

Child

Key Market Players included in the report:

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

✔️ Recent Developments:

In 2021, the European Union (EU) introduced a new regulation that mandates the use of biometric data in all new passports and identity cards issued in EU member states.

In 2020, the Government of India announced plans to issue e-passports with advanced security features to all its citizens.

In 2019, the United States Department of State began issuing e-passports with a new design and additional security features.

Explore More Reports

Jigsaw Toys Market Forecast | Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2033

https://market.us/report/jigsaw-toys-market/

Syphilis Rapid Test Kit Market Trend | Future Prediction Report 2023-2033

https://market.us/report/syphilis-rapid-test-kit-market/

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) Market Size | Value Projected to Expand by 2023-2033

https://market.us/report/tire-pressure-monitoring-system-tpms-automobile-tpms-market/

Worktops and Window Sills Market Share | New Technology and Market Outlook 2023-2033

https://market.us/report/worktops-and-window-sills-market/

AC Servo Motor Market Growth | Business Advancements and Statistics by 2033

https://market.us/report/ac-servo-motor-market/

Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market Forecast | Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2033

https://market.us/report/gym-club-fitness-trackers-market/

Insulin Delivery System Market Trend | Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2033

https://market.us/report/insulin-delivery-system-market/

Hearables Market Size | Global Insights on Strategic Initiatives by 2033

https://market.us/report/hearables-market/

Helium Liquefier Market Share | Key Opportunities and Future Prospect till 2033

https://market.us/report/helium-liquefier-market/

Spices Market Growth | Global 2023 - Regional and Development Ideas by 2033

https://market.us/report/spices-market/

Inclinometers Market Forecast | Global Insights on Modern Trends till 2033

https://market.us/report/inclinometers-market/

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Trend | Leading Players and Future Prospect till 2033

https://market.us/report/pet-cancer-therapeutics-market/

Wiring Duct Market Size | Statistics, Opportunities and Reports 2033

https://market.us/report/wiring-duct-market/

About Market.us

Market.us provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons. We offer tactical and strategic support, which enables our esteemed clients to make well-informed business decisions and chart out future plans and attain success every single time. Besides analysis and scenarios, we provide insights into global, regional, and country-level information and data, to ensure nothing remains hidden in any target market. Our team of tried and tested individuals continues to break barriers in the field of market research as we forge forward with a new and ever-expanding focus on emerging markets.

We have many reasons to recommend us:

- Market.us cover more than 15 major industries, segmented into more than 90 sectors.

- More than 120 countries

- More than 100 paid data sources were mined for investigation.

- Ask our research experts any questions you may have before or after you purchase your report.

- Develop an overview of the current Water Meter landscape in key markets

- Learn how regulatory or legal changes will affect the market

- Identify market prospects

Communication contact:

Global Business Development Teams - Market.us

Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

For Sales Enquiries: inquiry@market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Tel: +1 718 618 4351

Website: https://market.us