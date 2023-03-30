3D Display Market is Set for Strong Growth (CAGR of 17.3%) and Reach Around US$ 365.6 Billion By 2028

3D Display Market

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “3D Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global 3D display market size reached US$ 143.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 365.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% during 2023-2028.

A 3D display represents a technology that allows users to see and interact with videos or images in a three-dimensional space. It provides tools to visualize and understand complex high-dimensional objects and data and creates the illusion of depth by presenting separate pictures to each eye and forming a stereoscopic effect that mimics the way human vision works in the real world. In addition, a 3D display also facilitates an immersive and engaging viewing experience using plasma display panels, organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), digital light processing, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). As a result, this technology is widely utilized in smartphones, monitors, mobile computing devices, televisions, and projectors.

3D Display Market Demand, Growth and Development:

The escalating product demand across various industries, such as healthcare, automotive, gaming, aerospace, and defense, owing to its ability to provide a more immersive and engaging experience, is among the primary factors driving the 3D display market. Besides this, the ongoing advancements in production technology, including autostereoscopic, holographic, and volumetric displays, that offer improved content quality are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the elevating requirement for 3D displays in home entertainment electronic devices and advertising and marketing is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the integration of advanced technology, including virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), across several industry verticals, the increasing improvements in computer techniques, and the expanding gaming industry are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the introduction of innovative and cost-effective production technologies that do not require continuous electricity and are safe, reliable, and offer increased depth perception is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the rising usage of representational models, visuals, and movies in design, engineering, computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and simulation applications is expected to bolster the 3D display market in the coming years.

Key Players Included in Global 3D Display Market Research Report:

• Dimenco B.V

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• LG Display Co. Ltd

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Nikon Inc

• Panasonic Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Sharp Corporation

• Sony Electronics Inc

• The Coretec Group Inc

• Toshiba Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type Insights:

• Volumetric Display

• Stereoscopic

• Head Mounted Displays

Breakup by Technology Insights:

• Digital Light Processing

• Plasma Display Panel

• Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs)

• Light Emitting Diode (LEDs)

Breakup by Access Method Insights:

• Conventional/Screen Based Display

• Micro Displays

Breakup by Application Insights:

• Televisions

• Smartphones

• Monitors

• Mobile Computing Devices

• Projectors

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

