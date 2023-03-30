Educational Practitioners Praise Learner Support and Tools for Fife Seminars after Seeing Positive Results

Scientology Tools for Life

Early childhood practitioners who graduated from a Learner Support Workshop praised the Skills Development program as being transformative and needed.

KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, early childhood practitioners graduated from a Learner Support Workshop offered by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. They praised the Skills Development program as being transformative and needed to assist learners with learning barriers. After more than a thousand educators have participated in the training at Castle Kyalami in Midrand since 2022 for a revolutionary Learner Support Workshop, the program has turned out to be a movement and amasses critical acclaim – educators and parents have been praising the efforts being made to support learners suffering from learning barriers.

The seminar has been attended by university professors, principals, educators, education specialists, early childhood development practitioners, parents, and almost all in the field of education in over 4 provinces. The Learner Support seminar was the first of its kind and has sparked more interest from the general public, according to Sandile Hlayisi - Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who offer the Learner Support Program from their headquarters in Midrand.

“After the success of the first seminar, we took it upon ourselves to promote and make it available to every parent and educator who want to assist their children with overcoming barriers to learning. Little did we know that this would have such an impact”, said Hlayisi. “We have been receiving an avalanche of feedback from all over the country, all stressing how important this training was and still is for parents and educators who want to offer more support to learners,” added Hlayisi.

Ms. Nyobuse, a principal, expressed the transformation this training has brought to her life. In voicing her joy, she said “The Tools for life courses have brought a lot of transformation in all areas of my life. I now have the ability to use communication as an effective tool, whether is helping drug addicts or resolving conflicts within a marriage or in general. I now have the know-how to do all these things”.

Another principal said, “What I really loved about the Tools for Life is that these courses have transformed my life. How I view things now is totally different. I feel like my mind has expanded if that’s even possible. I am able to communicate better now. I do not indulge in conflicts like I used to. I used to be a shy and quiet person but now I am out there and confident. These courses are so powerful.”

A professor from the Tshwane University of Technology who has graduated from the program said “I attended this workshop and life has not been the same. It has equipped me with more tools to assist my learners better and I can never have enough words to thank you for what you have taught me. The genius mind behind this program, L. Ron Hubbard really took the time to understand the scene and wrote a program that immediately improves and gets the desired results upon application.”

Hlayisi reassured me that these workshops will continue monthly. “I am looking forward to the next one, this is an essential service to our hardworking educators and learners and I believe that they should be getting all the support available” – concluded Hlayisi.

Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here

