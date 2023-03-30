Global Automotive Safety System Market Set for Rapid Growth, To Reach Around USD 289.88 Bn by 2031

Automotive Safety System Market Key Trends in terms of Size USD 139.22 Bn in 2023 To Reach Around USD 289.88 Bn by 2031, at a Growing CAGR of 9.36%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies Automotive Safety System Market standing and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Safety System market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the highest manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and different regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and middle east & Africa)

Overview of the Automotive Safety System Market:

Automotive safety systems are created to reduce the risk of accidents and safeguard passengers and pedestrians in case of a collision. They can be divided into two categories: active safety systems and passive safety systems. Active safety systems help prevent accidents from occurring in the first place, while passive safety measures shield occupants during impact.

Active safety systems such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning (LDW) and blind spot detection (BSD) are examples. Passive safety components like airbags, seat belts and crash sensors also play a role.

Automotive Safety System Market Drivers:

Automotive safety systems are driven primarily by government regulations and consumer demand. Governments around the world have implemented stringent safety standards for automobiles, requiring manufacturers to install systems that reduce accidents and protect passengers in case of a collision. At the same time, consumers are becoming more concerned about safety and willing to spend more money on vehicles that offer advanced features.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Infineon Technologies AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Valeo

Magna International Inc.

Autoliv Inc.

Mobileye

This report is categorized by product, shows the production, revenue and market share for each type of product. Based on the assumption that end-users are the ones who will be affected by the future. It includes information about the status and outlook of major applications/end users, as well as sales, market share, and rate of growth.

Global Automotive Safety System Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Technology:

Active Safety Systems

Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Others (Forward-Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDWS), Traction Control System (TCS), and Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

Passive Safety Systems

Occupant Protection (Seatbelts and Airbags)

Pedestrian Protection Systems (Pedestrian Protection Airbag, Active Hood Lifters)

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by End User:

OEM

Aftermarket

This international Automotive Safety System Market report offers an entire summary of the market, covering the various aspects of product definitions along with side its vendors. The competitive landscape of various industries is measured on the premise of regions and revenue. to get better views of the global market, relevant chart and graphs are included within the report. There are different factors behind the growth of industries. This study categorizes the world Automotive Safety System breakdown knowledge by manufacturers, region, type, and application, additionally analyzes the market standing, market share, rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels.

Automobile Safety System Market Challenges:

One of the primary challenges faced when developing automotive safety systems is finding a balance between safety and cost. Many safety systems are expensive to create and integrate into vehicles, potentially increasing vehicle prices for consumers. Furthermore, adding weight can reduce fuel efficiency and increase emissions from cars.

Another challenge lies in ensuring safety systems are effective and reliable. They must undergo rigorous testing to guarantee they work as intended under all circumstances, while manufacturers must make sure these safety components do not disrupt other functions in the vehicle.

Recent Developments in the Automotive Safety System Market:

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB): AEB utilizes sensors and cameras to detect potential collisions and automatically applies the brakes in order to avoid or minimize damage from a collision.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): These systems feature features like lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection to help drivers stay safe in traffic and prevent accidents.

Pedestrian Detection Systems: Pedestrian detection systems employ sensors and cameras to detect pedestrians in the path of a vehicle, automatically applying brakes to avoid an impact.

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication: V2V technology allows vehicles to exchange data about speed, direction, and other factors which can help prevent accidents.

Cybersecurity: With the ever-increasing use of technology in vehicles, cybersecurity has become an increasingly critical consideration for automotive safety systems. Manufacturers must guarantee their systems are secure and protected from malicious cyber attacks that could compromise safety.

The study objectives of this report are:

- To assess and evaluate global Automotive Safety System market capabilities, production, value and status (2018-2022), as well as forecast (2023-2031).

- To examines the top manufacturers of Automotive Safety System market to assess their capability, production, market share and long-term development plans.

- To analyzes and defines the global key manufacturers to define the market competition landscape through SWOT analysis.

- To describe, forecast, and define the market by type, application, region, and geography.

- To identify and assess market opportunities and challenges, potential benefits, risks and constraints in key regional and global areas.

- To identify key trends and elements that are either stimulating or hindering market development.

- To identify high growth segments and investigate market opportunities for stakeholders.

- To evaluate submarkets based on individual growth trends and their contribution to the overall market.

- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements and new product launches within the market.

- To identify and assess the growth strategies of key players.

