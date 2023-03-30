Smart TV Market Size, Global Share of Samsung & Top Brands, Price Trends, Sales Statistics, & Report 2023-2028

Smart TV Market 2023

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Smart TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart TV market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global smart TV market size reached US$ 256.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 379.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Smart TVs are next-generation televisions that can connect to the internet. They offer a wide range of online services and applications through built-in internet connectivity, which allows users to access and stream online content, such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime, and browse the web, social media, and gaming applications. Smart TVs offer a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate and provides access to various features and applications, including voice control, built-in cameras, and microphones for video conferencing, and virtual assistant functionality. Consequently, they are extensively adopted across the residential and commercial sectors to provide personalized viewing experiences to consumers.

Global Smart TV Market Trends:

The rising demand for high-quality audio-visual experiences and the significant growth of online video streaming platforms are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Besides this, rapid urbanization, improving living standards, inflating disposable incomes of individuals, and the widespread availability of high-speed internet connectivity are supporting market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of internet-connected devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart home devices, are propelling the demand for smart TVs that can offer seamless integration with these devices.

In addition to this, the escalating product popularity on account of its numerous appealing features, such as screen sharing, mirror casting, and web browsing, is presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, continuous advancements in display technologies, such as organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and quantum light-emitting diode (QLED), to provide improved viewing experience and better picture quality and color accuracy are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as increasing demand for 4k and high dynamic range (HDR) content, extensive consumer spending on home entertainment systems, expanding popularity of online gaming, and the rising installation of smart TVs in commercial settings, such as hotels, restaurants, and bars, are aiding in market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• LG Electronics, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Vizio Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Hisense Group Co. Ltd.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• TCL Corporation

• Insignia Systems, Inc.

• Haier Group Corporation

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Resolution Type:

• 4K UHD TV

• HD TV

• Full HD TV

• 8K TV

Breakup by Screen Size:

• Below 32 Inches

• 32 to 45 Inches

• 46 to 55 Inches

• 56 to 65 Inches

• Above 65 Inches

Breakup by Screen Type:

• Flat

• Curved

Breakup by Technology:

• Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

• Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

• Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)

Breakup by Platform:

• Android

• Roku

• WebOS

• Tizen OS

• iOS

• MyHomeScreen

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

