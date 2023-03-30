Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size US$ 116.5 Billion, Share, Price Analysis, Top Companies & Report 2023-28

Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2023

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Propelled by Significant Growth in Agriculture Industry | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crop Protection Chemicals Market Outlook 2023:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global crop protection chemicals market value. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global crop protection chemicals market size reached US$ 88.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 116.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.28% during 2023-2028.

Crop protection chemicals, also known as agrochemicals, are substances used in agricultural practices to prevent crop deterioration from pests, diseases, and weeds. It includes pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, nematicides, molluscicides, pheromones, and plant growth regulators. These chemicals are manufactured using synthetic and natural active ingredients, solvents, adjuvants, diluents, surfactants, preservatives, emulsifiers, and binders. Crop protection chemicals are widely used for improving plant growth, preventing crop diseases, and controlling the spread of mites, bacteria, weeds, rats, mice, aphids, caterpillars, and other pests. They are safe, cost-effective, and highly beneficial products that improve crop yield, enhance quality, prevent losses, increase farmer profit, and reduce manual labor.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crop-protection-chemicals-market/requestsample

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Trends:

The significant growth in the agriculture industry is one of the primary factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Crop protection chemicals are widely used in the farming of cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and pulses, to control pests and diseases, enhance protection, prevent crop loss, and improve overall yield. In addition to this, the widespread product utilization to ensure food security due to the rising global population is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing product demand among farmers due to the growing adoption of modern agricultural practices to combat climate change, increase profit, save resources, and protect the crop from new and emerging pests and diseases is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the integration of nanotechnology to improve the delivery of crop protection chemicals, reduce the amount required per crop, and increase product shelf-life, is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Besides this, the recent development of the microencapsulation technique, which allows the release of chemicals in a controlled manner, increases overall efficiency, and minimizes adverse environmental impact, is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, increasing government initiatives to educate farmers, spread awareness, and promote the adoption of crop protection chemicals to enhance food production is propelling the market growth. Other factors, including rapidly decreasing arable lands, rising food consumption, increasing investment in the research and development (R&D) of advanced products, the implementation of various government initiatives promoting the utilization of sustainable crop protection products, and widespread adoption of environment-friendly insecticides and biopesticides derived from bacteria and animal-based sources, are anticipated to drive market growth.

𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗢𝗖 & 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crop-protection-chemicals-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• BASF SE

• Corteva Agriscience

• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

• Syngenta AG

• Bayer Cropscience AG

• FMC Corporation

• Monsanto Company

• Nufarm Limited

• ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Key Market Segmentation 2023-2028:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Herbicides

• Fungicides

• Insecticides

• Others

Breakup by Origin:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Cereal and Grains

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Oilseed and Pulses

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Liquid

• Solid

Breakup by Mode of Application:

• Foliar Spray

• Seed Treatment

• Soil Treatment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore the Latest Research Reports 2023-2028:

• Gas Turbine Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/2948687/gas-turbine-market-forecast-2023-2028-growth-trends-global

• Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/2948699/packaged-wastewater-treatment-market-2023-2028-global-size

• Green Cement Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/2948695/green-cement-market-2023-analysis-size-share-trends

• ATM Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/2972129/atm-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-29-6-billion-globally

• Higher Education Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/2972147/higher-education-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-61-1-billion

• Visual Effects (VFX) Market Report: https://www.openpr.com/news/2972156/visual-effects-vfx-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-15-2-billion

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.