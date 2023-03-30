Calcium Gluconate Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Price Trend Image

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, and yearly information on the Calcium Gluconate price.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Name - Calcium Gluconate

HS Code - 29181610

Molecular Weight - 430.373 g/mol

Chemical Formula - C12H22CaO14

Synonyms - Calcium D-gluconate, D-Gluconic acid, calcium salt (2:1)

Currency - US$ (Data can also be provided in local currency)

Customization Scope - The report can be customized as per the requirements of the customer

Post-Sale Analyst Support - 360-degree analyst support after service delivery

Region/Countries for which Data is available

Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece,

North America: United States and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco

Request for Real Time Calcium Gluconate Prices: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/calcium-gluconate-price-trends/pricerequest

The gluconate salt of calcium is called calcium gluconate, or Ca2+. The mineral calcium is essential for healthy neuron, muscular, and heart functions. Therefore, calcium gluconate or calcium gluconate salt is given orally or through injectables if the body is deficient in it. The consequences of hypocalcemia, such as osteoporosis or rickets, are treated with calcium gluconate. The chemical formula for calcium gluconate is C12H22CaO14 and its molecular weight is 430.373 g/mol.

Calcium gluconate is also referred to as Calcium D-gluconate and is produced from glucose through the process of fermentation.

The top exporters of calcium gluconate are India, China, France, the Netherlands, the United States, and Germany.

Key Details About the Calcium Gluconate Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Calcium Gluconate price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Calcium Gluconate price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Calcium Gluconate Price Trend:

The major Industrial uses of Calcium Gluconate that are impacting the price trend are as a source of calcium in veterinary and nutraceutical applications, and chemical and construction industries. Calcium gluconate is also employed in the production of cement, aluminum, textiles, and sewage treatment plants.

Key Players:

Noah Technologies Corporation

Alfa Aesar

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Westco Chemicals Inc.

News and Events:

April 27, 2022: According to an announcement made by Fresenius Kabi, the business has launched two new formulations of calcium gluconate in sodium chloride injection in the United States.

Related Reports:

Calcite Price Trend - https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/calcite-price-trends

Ammonium Nitrate Price Trend - https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/calcium-ammonium-nitrate-price-trends

Calcium Sulfate Price Trend - https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/calcium-sulfate-price-trends

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team track the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.