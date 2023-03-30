Amoxicillin Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Price Trend Graph

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Amoxicillin price.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Name - Amoxicillin

HS Code - 30041030

Molecular Weight - 365.40 g/mol

Chemical Formula - C16H19N3O5S

Synonyms - Amoxycillin, Amox

Currency - US$ (Data can also be provided in local currency)

Customization Scope - The report can be customized as per the requirements of the customer

Post-Sale Analyst Support - 360-degree analyst support after service delivery

Region/Countries for which Data is available

Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece,

North America: United States and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco

Request for Real Time Amoxicillin Prices: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/amoxicillin-price-trends/pricerequest

It is used to treat several conditions like bacterial infections, including skin, chest, dental and urinary. It is an oral prescription taken from the mouth or injection.

The leading countries producing Amoxicillin globally are China, Switzerland, Italy, India, and Belgium.

Key Details About the Amoxicillin Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Amoxicillin price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Amoxicillin price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Amoxicillin Price Trend:

Amoxicillin Industrial uses comprise its treatment against some bacteria-caused infections, including bronchitis, pneumonia, ear, throat, nose, skin, and urinary tract infections thus impacting its price trend.

Key Market Players:

Sinopharm Weiqida

Teva API

Otto Brandes GmbH

United Pharma Industries Co Ltd

Indukern Chemie AG

News and Events:

August 19, 2022- According to a study, the continued usage of amoxicillin as a primary treatment for pediatric ear infections is ideal. The antibiotic treatment failure among children was curbed by amoxicillin therapy.

August 24, 2022 - One of the leading pharmaceutical product manufacturers, the United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, announced their unaudited interim results for six months ending June 30. Their antibiotic products sales increased by 3.2% yearly to RMB 1,166.5 million, with amoxicillin capsules generating revenue of RMB 210.0 million.

Related Reports:

Cefalotin Price Trend - https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/cefalotin-price-trends

D Calcium Pantothenate Price Trend- https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/d-calcium-pantothenate-price-trends

Lactoflavin Price Trend- https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/lactoflavin-price-trends

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team track the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.