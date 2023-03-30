Broccoli Powder Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Price Trend

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Broccoli Powder Price.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Name - Broccoli Powder

HS Code - 0712908510

Currency - US$ (Data can also be provided in local currency)

Region/Countries for which Data is available

Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece,

North America: United States and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco

As implied by the name, broccoli powder is just dried broccoli. Broccoli powder’s ingestion has a number of health advantages and is well renowned for fighting severe illnesses like cancer. It has an abundant amount of beta-carotene.

The components from the broccoli plant are dried using a spray or freeze dryer to create broccoli powder. To get broccoli powder, which is dry and free of water, the acquired product is milled or ground.

The top exporting countries in the market are Spain, the United States, China, Mexico, and France. Whereas the leading importers are the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Key Details About the Broccoli Powder Price Trend:

Key Details About the Broccoli Powder Price Trend:

The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Broccoli Powder Price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Broccoli Powder Price Trend:

The Broccoli Powder price trend is influenced by its industrial uses which include organic and ayurvedic products, the production of healthy and dietary supplements, and various food and beverage products. It is also employed in personal care and skin care products.

Key Market Players:

Z Natural Foods, LLC.

Bulk Powders Nutraceuticals Private Limited

Golden Greens Organic Ltd

News and Events:

December 09, 2021: There was recent research, that inculcated broccoli is utilised in bakery products as a functional ingredient.

