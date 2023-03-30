Asphalt Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Asphalt price.

Product Name - Asphalt

Industrial Uses - Binder, Construction and roofing applications, Pipe and cable coatings, Paints, Tile underlying waterproofing, Newspaper ink production, Airport runways, Footways and pedestrian ways

Asphalt, commonly known as bitumen, is a semi-solid type of petroleum. A temperature range of 150 to 180 Celsius is used to produce asphalt. It is black in colour and is very sturdy and crack resistant. Asphalt can be obtained as a refined product or as a natural deposit. It appears to be quite viscous and sticky. Vacuum distillation is used to separate the parts of crude oil, such as naphtha, diesel, and gasoline, to create asphalt.

Key Details About the Asphalt Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the asphalt price, thiram price and tomato puree price etc. in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The asphalt price trend, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Asphalt Price Trend:

Asphalt is used industrially for a variety of purposes, including roofing and building, cable and pipe coatings, tile waterproofing, newspaper ink production, pedestrian and footpath routes, airport runways, and binders.

Key Market Players:

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (or Sinopec)

• Elead Ingoton Mobil Corporation

• Nynas AB

• Royal Dutch Shell Plc

News and Events:

• March 2021: Huron Capital Partners LLC buys ACE Asphalt of Arizona, Inc., and will merge with Sunland Asphalt and Construction, Inc., a leading producer of asphalt and a provider of paving solutions. Businesses will have the ability to diversify their markets and expand their services to both public and private clients.

• February 2021: The synthetic asphalt concrete known as Viabase was recently unveiled by Cemex UK. The product is suitable for residential estate roads that will be used during construction and then resurfaced after dwellings have been built.

