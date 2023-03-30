Smart Highway Construction Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Demand 2030 | With CAGR of 17.3% to Reach USD 1,04 bn

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Highway Construction Market Outook:
Smart highways consist of sensors, smart computing technologies, and smart monitoring systems, which are all integrated into a single monitoring unit in smart motorways. As a result, solutions including traffic control, communication, and transportation management are becoming more popular. Vendors of traffic technology are offering innovative modifications to minimize rising traffic, with roads being one of the most appealing areas. The countries with inefficient systems of transportation and logistics face many challenges. Thus, governments of many countries are investing in developing smart highways. As trade enables overall economic growth for any country, smart highways are gaining momentum to propel trading activities.

According to AMR, the global smart highway construction market size was valued at $20,172.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,04,777.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Top Players:
Key companies profiled in the smart highway construction market report include Transstroy, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., VINCI Construction, IBM, Heijmans N.V., ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Colas, Nippon Koei Co. Ltd.

Many players in smart highway construction market are using various strategic moves such as agreement, collaboration, partnership, and product development to strengthen their position in smart highway construction market.

For instance, in August 2021, Colas agreed to purchase Destia, a key participant in Finland's road and rail industries. In Finland, the Destia Group is a prominent participant in road, rail, and energy infrastructure. Such mergers and agreements provide lucrative growth opportunities for the smart highway construction market growth.

Key Points Segmentation:

BY SOURCE OF ENERGY -
SOLAR
WIND
VIBRATION

BY SOURCE OF FUNDING -
GOVERNMENT FUNDING
OTHER FUNDING
BY GEOGRAPHY

NORTH AMERICA -
U.S
Canada
Mexico

EUROPE -
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Rest of Europe

ASIA-PACIFIC -
Japan
China
Australia
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA -
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Rest of LAMEA

