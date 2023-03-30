Thousands Converge at Castle Kyalami to Commemorate L. Ron Hubbard's Birthday
Local officials, religious and community leaders, corporate giants, journalists, and many others gathered to celebrate the birthday of L. Ron Hubbard.
We are all privileged to be playing our part in honoring our Founder and his legacy. The large community came together to celebrate the giant whose ideas of a better world live within us.”KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday 25 March, over a thousand local officials, religious and community leaders, corporate giants, journalists, and many others all gathered at the Continental Church of Scientology in Midrand, popularly known as Castle Kyalami, for the Church's annual celebration of the birthday of L. Ron Hubbard.
A heartwarming celebration that was filled with hundreds of awards, proclamations, and presentations and marked the 112th anniversary of the birth of the Founder of the world's youngest major religion and the wide-ranging cultural and social betterment movement he inspired.
With the lockdown having hit the lines, Scientologists around the world have not been able to gather for over 3 years so this anniversary was quite a spectacular celebration that they wanted to share with their friends. “This was even more special as during the event the Church of Scientology in Africa was found to be a continental Church that expanded the most even during the lockdown,” said Gaetane Asselin, President of the Church of Scientology.
The celebration held at Castle Kyalami attracted many that have benefitted from his humanitarian works such as the “Drug-Free World Foundation”, “The Way to Happiness Foundation”, “Study Technology” and the “Volunteer Ministers” to name a few.
They all spoke of the countless lives L. Ron Hubbard has touched and uplifted the world over and they expressed their thanks.
In fact, 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of L. Ron Hubbard's development of the Volunteer Ministers program, members of whom are credited by global, city, and state government leaders across the world for reaching millions with their indiscriminate help.
“We are all privileged to be playing our part in honoring our Founder and his legacy. The large community came together to celebrate the giant whose ideas of a better world live within us,” said Asselin. She remarks that when L. Ron Hubbard was in South Africa in the 60s advocating for equal rights, he stated “From Southern Africa will spring the next great civilization”.
“This is what we are creating”, added Asselin.
All told L. Ron Hubbard’s works on Dianetics and Scientology comprise the largest cohesive statement on the human mind and spirit—more than 5,000 writings and 3,000 recorded lectures, thus developing his description of Scientology as accomplishing the goal of every great religion: Freeing the soul by wisdom.
