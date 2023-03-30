Scientology TV celebrated once again the International Day of Happiness

Scientology volunteers distributing happiness

Scientology Network celebrated the International Day of Happiness with an all-day marathon featuring the Way to Happiness.

BRUSSELS, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 20th, Scientology Network celebrated the International Day of Happiness with an all-day marathon featuring the Way to Happiness social betterment campaign and its positive impact across the globe.

Written by L. Ron Hubbard and consisting of 21 easy-to-follow precepts, The Way to Happiness is the common sense guide to achieve happiness built upon universal laws of morality, integrity and trust. It is used by millions across 156 countries and has been translated into more than 110 languages.

As part of the marathon event anyone could watch the two-hour The Way to Happiness book-on-film and features episodes of Voices for Humanity showcasing the movement in action.

Notable among them is the episode chronicling the extraordinary success of Minister Tony Muhammad who discusses his mission to build a peace movement among notorious warring gangs in South-Central Los Angeles and the success of his motorcycle rallies, known as the “Peace Rides”, which have inspired cities across the nation.

Additional episodes highlight the Way to Happiness campaign’s effectiveness, from reducing crime in Colombia to inspiring ingenuity and resourcefulness among African farmers.

For example in Mexico you find activist Rosalba Cordero who successfully fights back against crime and moral decay in Mexico by bringing a powerful and popular message about the importance of basic moral values to the youth in schools and prisons across the country.

Then you have Diana Pedroni, who is leading a movement to strengthen moral values among families in the Dominican Republic and it’s proving successful.

From there we move to Honduras, which used to have one of the highest murder rates in the world and gangs there frequently recruit children as young as nine years of age. Educator Eduardo Sabillon is leading a movement to restore moral values and his work is creating a safer country.

And lastly, on the other side of the planet, we have Jorge Perez who grew up in a culture of drugs, corruption and violence in the Philippines. Vowing to help his country secure a brighter future, his nationwide effort to spread the message of morality has reached millions and is reaping amazing results.

