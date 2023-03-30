Asigra Emphasizes SaaS Data Protection as World Backup Day Returns in 2023

Annual Reminder to Backup Important Data Includes All SaaS Data in the Thousands of Applications Globally
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Asigra Inc., a leader in ultra-secure backup and recovery, today welcomed the arrival of World Backup Day 2023 as cybersecurity attacks on data persist throughout the world and the shift from on-premise to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications remains an active trend. World Backup Day is set to occur on March 31st, 2023 and the organizers advise anyone with important data to implement an effective backup strategy and solution. Developers of backup and recovery solutions, including Asigra, also remind IT professionals to take into consideration the entire data ecosystem, whether on-premises, in the cloud or across the thousands of SaaS apps globally.
According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global SaaS market size was valued at USD 102.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 220.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The report cites factors such as cost-effectiveness, scalability, and flexibility as driving the growth of SaaS adoption among businesses.
SaaS applications provide the ability to access powerful software tools online, eliminating the need for on-premise installations and maintenance. They are known for reducing IT costs, as the purchase and maintenance of expensive hardware and software licenses are no longer needed. SaaS applications can also provide greater flexibility and scalability, as businesses are able to easily add or remove users and features as needed. Finally, SaaS applications are often updated and maintained by the provider, ensuring that businesses always have access to the latest and most secure software versions. Business-class data protection for SaaS applications is rarely provided. This is the responsibility of the customer.
As World Backup Day 2023 advises persons and businesses to backup their data, Asigra is also emphasizing that IT professionals include important SaaS applications in their data protection infrastructure. Supporting this, Asigra recently announced SaaSBACKUPSM to protect business users across the widest range of SaaS applications, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Content Management System (CMS), Project Management, sales, marketing, eCommerce solutions and more.
SaaSBACKUP is an all-inclusive Platform as a Service (PaaS) that eliminates the need for infrastructure installation, making it a hassle-free option for businesses. Asigra manages all maintenance in the cloud, ensuring that the latest updates are implemented and the platform is optimized for seamless performance. SaaSBACKUP has been designed with security in mind, incorporating MFA (multifactor authentication) and MPA (Multi-person Approval) to prevent unauthorized access, which could result from user error, credential theft or insider threats. To maintain data integrity, the platform is equipped with military-grade encryption, and uses NIST FIPS 140-2 to ensure the highest level of security and compliance.
“World Backup Day serves as a powerful reminder to individuals and organizations alike to prioritize their data backups, and to take proactive steps toward safeguarding valuable digital assets,” said Eric Simmons, CEO, Asigra. “With cyber threats on the rise and natural disasters looming, it's not a matter of if but when data loss will occur. Therefore, we remind everyone to reflect on this Day and take action toward securing data on-premises, in the cloud and across your SaaS app ecosystem.”
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra’s ultra-secure, award-winning backup technologies have been proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide with the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solution for SaaS/Cloud applications, servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases, applications, and IaaS based applications, Asigra protects sensitive data with anti-ransomware defense and recovery. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.
