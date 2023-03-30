📢Kids Bicycle Market Size & Share Revenue is Expected to reach USD 29.64 Bn in 2032, At a 4.7% of CAGR

🔥 The global Kids Bicycle Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the next ten years and will reach USD 29.64 Bn in 2032, from USD 18.7 Bn in 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

A kid's bicycle is a type of bicycle designed specifically for children. These bicycles come in a variety of sizes and styles, catering to children of different ages and needs. The global kids' bicycle market is driven by the increasing trend of outdoor activities and the growing awareness of the benefits of cycling for children. The demand for kids' bicycles is driven by the increasing trend of outdoor activities and the growing awareness of the benefits of cycling for children. In addition, the rising disposable income of parents and the growing preference for eco-friendly modes of transportation are expected to drive market growth. North America is the largest market for kids' bicycles, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the growing popularity of cycling as a sport and leisure activity among children.

Top Key Trends:

Growing popularity of electric and balance bicycles for children
Rising demand for custom-designed and themed bicycles
Increasing adoption of lightweight and durable materials for bicycle manufacturing

Top Impacting Factors:

Increasing trend of outdoor activities and sports among children
Growing awareness of the benefits of cycling for children's health and fitness
Rising disposable income of parents and growing preference for eco-friendly modes of transportation

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Increased physical activity and improved health and fitness for children
Reduced carbon emissions and environmental impact
Enhanced safety and security of children while cycling

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing trend of outdoor activities and sports among children
Rising awareness of the benefits of cycling for children's health and fitness
Increasing disposable income of parents and growing preference for eco-friendly modes of transportation

Restraints:

Limited availability of safe cycling infrastructure in certain regions
High initial cost of electric and balance bicycles for children

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for custom-designed and themed bicycles
Growing adoption of lightweight and durable materials for bicycle manufacturing

Challenges:

Ensuring proper safety and maintenance of kids' bicycles
Ensuring compliance with safety regulations and standards

Key Market Segments
Type

<14 inch
14-18 inch
>18 inch

Application

<5 year-olds
5-8 year-olds
>8 year-olds

Key Market Players included in the report:

Accell
Giant
Dorel Industries
Trek
Hero Cycles
TI Cycles
ByK Bikes
RoyalBaby
Happy dino
Goodbaby
Phoenix
Flying Pigeon
FOREVER

Recent development

One recent development in the kids' bicycle market is the growing popularity of electric and balance bicycles for children. Electric bicycles provide a motorized assistance to young riders, allowing them to travel longer distances and tackle steeper inclines with ease. Balance bicycles, also known as push bikes, are designed to help children learn how to balance on two wheels before transitioning to a traditional bicycle.

Another development is the increasing adoption of lightweight and durable materials for bicycle manufacturing. Manufacturers are using materials like aluminum, carbon fiber, and titanium to make bicycles that are stronger and lighter than ever before, providing children with a better riding experience.

In addition, there is also a growing demand for custom-designed and themed bicycles. Many manufacturers offer customization options, allowing parents and children to create unique and personalized bicycles with their favorite colors, characters, and designs. This trend has become especially popular among young girls, with many manufacturers offering bicycles with princess and unicorn themes.

