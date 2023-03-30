🔥Global Vehicle Surveillance System Market - Study States That the North America Emerges as a Largest Revenue Generator

The global Vehicle Surveillance System Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 30,590.45 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.10%, from USD 8,932.23 Mn in 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehicle surveillance systems are electronic systems designed to monitor the surroundings of a vehicle to enhance safety, security and prevent theft. The global vehicle surveillance system market is expected to grow due to the increasing need for safety and security measures in public and private transportation. The demand for vehicle surveillance systems is expected to increase due to the growing need for safety and security measures in public and private transportation, rising concerns over vehicle theft, and increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems.

Largest and Fastest Growing Region:

North America is the largest market for vehicle surveillance systems, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the growing adoption of advanced safety and security technologies in the transportation sector.

Top Key Trends:

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in vehicle surveillance systems
Rising demand for integrated and connected vehicle surveillance systems
Growing use of cloud-based vehicle surveillance systems

Top Impacting Factors:

Increasing concerns over vehicle theft and safety
Growing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems
Rising demand for connected and integrated vehicle surveillance systems

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Enhanced safety and security of vehicles and passengers
Reduced risk of vehicle theft and damage
Improved driver performance and efficiency

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing need for safety and security measures in public and private transportation
Increasing concerns over vehicle theft and safety
Rising demand for advanced driver assistance systems

Restraints:

High initial investment costs
Technical complexities and compatibility issues with existing systems

Opportunities:

Growing demand for integrated and connected vehicle surveillance systems
Increasing adoption of cloud-based vehicle surveillance systems

Challenges:

Ensuring proper maintenance and timely repairs of vehicle surveillance systems
Ensuring compliance with safety and privacy regulations

Key Players

Robert Bosch GmbH
International Road Dynamics Inc.
Iveda Solutions Inc.
Delphi Automotive
Magna International Inc.
DENSO Corp.
Zhejiang Dahua Technology
Law Enforcement Associates Corp.
Valeo
Autoliv Inc.
Other Key Players

Segmentation:

By Product Type:
Blind Spot Detection System (BSDS)
Autonomous Cruise Control System (ACCS)
Parking Assist System (PAS)
LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEM (LDW)
Heads-Up Display Device (HUDD)
Global Positioning System (GPS)

By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

By Vehicle System:
Hardware
-Camera
-Monitor
-Storage
- Other Accessories

Software
Services

By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
The Middle East and Africa

