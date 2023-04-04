Abacanto Holding Reduces Fees on Aussie Equity Funds

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abacanto Holding has reduced the management fee on two of its Australian equity
funds following a year of strong performance.
The firm said it intended for the cut to make funds a cost-effective option for a wider range of investors.
The retail management fee on the Abacanto Select Australian Equity fund would reduce from 1.15% to 0.9% and from 1% to 0.9% for institutional investors.
On the Abacanto Australian Equity fund, it would fall from 0.9% to 0.7% for retail investors and 0.75% to 0.7% for institutions.
According to its latest factsheet to 31 January, the Abacanto Australian Equity fund had returned 22.8% over one year compared to 12.2% by the ASX 200. The Select Australian Equity fund had returned 32% over the same period.
The funds were managed by the firm’s Australian equity team which included Rob Bishop, Philipp Waters, Aaron Zhao and Tim Reynolds.
Naomi Schneider, Country head of Abacanto Holding, said: “2022 was an exceptional year for our Australian Equity team as their patience in sticking with their valuation discipline during the later stages of the growth/momentum boom was rewarded.
“For more than 20 years, our Australian Equity Team’s process of identifying value has remained consistent and this has provided our clients with a compelling rate of return. We believe investors will need more exposure to highly concentrated, active strategies, with the market becoming more fundamentally focused, as the cycle of low rates and trending markets ends.”
