📈Gene Knockdown Market Sales to Top USD 2,470.3 Mn in Revenues by 2033 | Rise in Medical & Bioengineering Application

Gene knockdown market was valued at USD 1,115.1 mn in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 2,470.3 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8.5%

Market Overview:

Gene knockdown is a technique used to decrease the expression of specific genes in living cells. This technique involves the use of small interfering RNA (siRNA) or short hairpin RNA (shRNA) molecules that bind to specific messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules and prevent them from being translated into proteins. The global gene knockdown market is expected to grow due to the increasing applications of this technique in drug discovery and development, and the rising prevalence of genetic disorders.

The demand for gene knockdown is expected to increase due to the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, such as cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and Huntington's disease. Additionally, the increasing use of gene knockdown in drug discovery and development is expected to drive market growth.

North America is the largest market for gene knockdown, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the increasing investments in research and development activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Top Key Trends:

Increasing use of RNA interference (RNAi) technology
Growing focus on personalized medicine
Rising demand for gene therapy

Top Impacting Factors:

Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders
Growing investment in research and development activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries
Rising adoption of RNAi technology in drug discovery and development

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Increased revenue opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers
Growing market demand for gene knockdown
Increased adoption of gene knockdown in drug discovery and development

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders
Growing investment in research and development activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries
Rising adoption of RNAi technology in drug discovery and development

Restraints:

High cost of gene knockdown technology
Off-target effects of gene knockdown

Opportunities:

Growing focus on personalized medicine
Increasing adoption of gene therapy

Challenges:

Regulatory challenges related to the use of gene knockdown technology
Lack of awareness about gene knockdown in developing countries

Key Market Segments
Type

siRNA
shRNA
Other

Application

Medical
Bioengineering
Other

Key Market Players included in the report:

Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US)
OriGene (US)
Sigma-Aldrich (US)
Abnova (Taiwan)
Agilent Technologies (US)
Bio-Rad (US)
Cell Signaling Technology (US)
GeneCopoeia (US)
siTOOLs Biotech (Germany)
Novus Biologicals (US)
EMD Millipore (US)
BioVision (US)
Creative Biomart (US)
Selleck Chemicals (US)
MyBioSource (US)
Invitrogen (US)
Qiagen (Germany)

