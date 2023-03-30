🔥Medicine Balls Market Garner Above USD 436.9 mn by 2033 | Growing at CAGR of 4.0%
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Medicine balls are a type of fitness equipment that is used for strength and conditioning exercises. They come in various sizes and weights, and are typically made of leather or rubber. The global medicine balls market is expected to grow at a moderate pace due to increasing awareness about fitness and healthy lifestyle among people. The demand for medicine balls is expected to increase due to the growing popularity of functional training, which includes exercises that mimic everyday movements. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity has led to an increased focus on fitness and healthy living, thereby driving the demand for medicine balls.
Key Statistics:
The global medicine balls market was valued at around USD 298.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 436.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.0% during the forecast period.
North America is the largest market for medicine balls, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to increasing awareness about fitness and the growing trend of home gym equipment.
Top Key Trends:
Increasing popularity of home gym equipment
Growing demand for functional training
Rising trend of cross-fit training
Top Impacting Factors:
Increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases
Growing awareness about fitness and healthy lifestyle
Rising trend of corporate wellness programs
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
Increased revenue opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers
Growing market demand for medicine balls
Increasing adoption of medicine balls in fitness centers, home gyms, and sports clubs
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
Rising health consciousness among people
Increasing demand for fitness equipment
Growing trend of home workouts
Restraints:
Availability of substitutes such as kettlebells, dumbbells, and resistance bands
High cost of medicine balls compared to other fitness equipment
Opportunities:
Growing trend of corporate wellness programs
Increasing adoption of medicine balls in sports clubs
Challenges:
Lack of awareness about medicine balls in developing countries
Availability of counterfeit products in the market
Key Market Segments
Type
0 – 5 lbs
6 – 10 lbs
11 – 20 lbs
21 – 40 lbs
41 – 60 lbs
Application
Rehabilitation Training
Strength Training
Key Market Players included in the report:
Body-Solid
Rage
Century
Fitness Gear
GoFit
Bionic Body
Champion Sports
Empower
Kamagon
Nike
PX
SKLZ
SPRI
STOTT PILATES
Simply Belle Fitness
Ader Sporting Goods
