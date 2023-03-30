UV Curing System Market to Garner US$ 5,153.2 million, Globally, by 2028 at 9.0% CAGR: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

Stringent Government Regulations for Conventional Coating Process to Drive Market Growth During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “UV Curing System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 2,817.2 million in 2021 to US$ 5,153.2 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage - UV Curing System Market

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 2,817.2 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 5,153.2 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period 2021- 2028

Base Year 2020

No. of Pages 136

No. of Tables 56

No. of Charts & Figures 74

Historical data available Yes

Segments Covered Application and End User

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Russia, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

UV LED-based curing systems are becoming increasingly popular over traditional curing systems that use mercury lamps due to their superior properties. These systems offer better abrasion resistance, durability, elasticity, adhesion, and chemical resistance, making them highly sought after in various industries. Additionally, UV LED-based curing systems offer faster drying of products and better operational speed of the machine, leading to increased efficiency and productivity.

Another advantage of UV curing systems is their ability to reduce the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released during painting, coatings, inks, adhesives, and similar materials. This makes them an eco-friendly option, further driving their adoption across industries such as furniture, automotive, healthcare, and electronics. As a result, the demand for UV LED-based curing systems is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

UV curing systems are most commonly used for coating, bonding, and printing in various major industries, such as printing, healthcare, and automotive. It is being used in a few new ways, such as 3D printing, digital printing, metal coating, and package disinfection. UV curing technology is also the dominant technology for metal coating applications instead of plastic and wood coatings.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, manufacturing units across North America were temporarily closed to combat the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. Moreover, industrial manufacturing services were partially operating but with a limited raw material supply. The manufacturing sector experienced notable losses due to temporary factory shutdowns and low production volumes, which hindered the production capacities of the automotive and consumer electronics sectors across the region. Due to the temporary manufacturing plant closure in the US, the UV curing system market was adversely affected by the low demand and supply. However, during the Q3 of 2020, with the normalization of economic activities across North America, the supply chain resumed its operations. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had weakened North America's UV curing system market. However, it experienced a positive impact as the demand for UV curing systems started growing in the US, Canada, and Mexico as the end-user industries, such as automotive and electronics, began their operations in Q3 of 2020.

The UV curing system market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into bonding & assembling, disinfection, coating & finishing, and painting. By end user, the UV curing system market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, electronics, and others. Based on geography, the market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America.

Phoseon Technology, Nordson, Heraeus, Dymax, and IST Metz GmbH are key players operating in the UV curing system market. Several important market players were analyzed during this study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

Key Findings of Study:

The robust manufacturing industry across APAC is significantly driving the APAC UV curing system market. The countries across the region have a huge presence of electronics, automotive, and medical equipment manufacturers. UV curing systems are actively utilized across these manufacturing companies for various applications, such as die attachment, wire tacking, pin attachment, and sealing and gasketing products. UV curing solutions are also adopted for coating applications across these above-mentioned industries. Thus, the wide range of UV curing applications propels the demand for the same among the above-mentioned industries, thereby contributing to market growth.

UV Curing System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few of the major players operating in the UV curing system market are American Ultraviolet, AMS Spectral UV, Dymax Chemical (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hanovia-uv, Heraeus Holding GmbH, IST Metz GmbH, Jenton Group, Nordson Corporation, and Phoseon Technology. These companies are actively investing in new product developments and geographical expansions for acquiring a larger customer base across the globe.

