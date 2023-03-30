Vitamins Market is estimated to be US$ 12.42 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% - BY PMI

The report “Vitamins Market, By Type, By Application, By Source - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’
COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Vitamins Market is accounted for US$ 5.85 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 12.42 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.8%.
The vitamins market includes a wide range of dietary supplements and functional foods that contain essential vitamins. Vitamins are organic compounds that are necessary for the proper functioning of the body and are typically obtained through a balanced diet or supplementation. The global vitamins market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the importance of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. The market is segmented by type of vitamin, including vitamin A, B, C, D, E, and K. Other segments include gummies, capsules, tablets, powders, and liquids. The market is dominated by a few major players, but there are also many smaller players that specialize in niche markets or specific product types. The vitamins market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as consumers increasingly seek natural and organic products and become more aware of the health benefits of vitamin supplementation.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 5.85 billion
CAGR – 7.8%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020 - 2030
Key Development:
• In January 2021, vit health, LLC is pleased to announce the availability of its first vitamin and supplement line, vit, on Amazon. All five of vit's benefit-focused products, which have been in the works for over a year, contain pure and quality ingredients in plant-based softgels, a $10 price point for a 30-day supply, and a single-pill daily dosage, aiming to lower the barrier to entry for nutrient supplementation.
• In May 2021, NewAge, Inc., the Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and Distribution Company, announced today the launch of Nutrifii Kids™ Chewable Multivitamin, a daily supplement for support of the healthy development and immune systems of children and adolescents.
Region Analysis:
In terms of region, The Asia Pacific area now dominates the vitamin market and is likely to do so for a few more years, owing to rising demand for nutritional and healthy products, which drives vitamin consumption in various sectors throughout the region. Over the projected period, the markets in Europe and North America are expected to develop at a significant rate, owing to increased demand for nutritionally enriched and processed food products in the region.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Vitamins Market is accounted for US$ 5.85 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 12.42 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.8%. The global Vitamins market is segmented based on type, application, source, and region.
• Based on Type, the Global Vitamins Market is segmented into Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and Vitamin K.
• Based on Application, the Global Vitamins Market is segmented into Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed, and Personal Care Products.
• Based on Source, the Global Vitamins Market is segmented into Synthetic and Natural.
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Growing consumer interest in health and wellness: Consumers are increasingly interested in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing diseases through nutrition and vitamin supplementation.
• Rising prevalence of vitamin deficiencies: Vitamin deficiencies are becoming more common due to poor dietary choices and busy lifestyles, driving demand for vitamin supplements.
• Increasing availability of fortified foods: Fortified foods, such as breakfast cereals and milk, are becoming more popular and are driving demand for vitamins in the food industry.
• Growing aging population: As the population ages, the demand for vitamins and dietary supplements is increasing, as older individuals are more likely to experience vitamin deficiencies and health problems.
Restrains:
• Stringent regulations: The vitamins market is subject to strict regulations, including labeling and safety requirements, which can limit product innovation and increase costs.
• Adverse effects: High doses of vitamins can have adverse effects on health, and this can lead to concerns among consumers and limit the growth of the market.
• Limited awareness: Many consumers are not aware of the importance of vitamin supplementation, and this can limit demand for vitamin products.
• Competition from natural sources: Consumers can obtain vitamins through natural sources, such as fruits and vegetables, which can limit the demand for vitamin supplements.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
There are several key reasons why one might consider purchasing a report on the Vitamins Market. These include:
1. Market insights: The report can provide valuable insights into the current state of the vitamins market, including trends, opportunities, and challenges.
2. Competitive analysis: The report can help businesses understand the competitive landscape of the vitamins market and identify key players and their market share.
3. Market size and forecast: The report can provide information on the size of the vitamins market and its expected growth over the coming years.
4. Product analysis: The report can provide a detailed analysis of different types of vitamins, including their sources, forms, and applications.
5. Consumer insights: The report can provide insights into consumer behavior and preferences related to vitamin supplements and fortified foods, helping businesses tailor their products to meet consumer demand.
6. Regulatory compliance: The report can provide information on regulatory compliance requirements related to vitamin products, helping businesses ensure they are operating in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.
7. Investment opportunities: The report can help investors identify investment opportunities in the vitamins market, including emerging markets and new product innovations.
For people who want to learn more about a topic, industry, or market and who appreciate the knowledge and expertise offered by a thorough, well-researched paper, purchasing a report may generally be a reasonable investment.
