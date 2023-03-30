Guarana Market worth US$ 249.4 Million 2029 with a CAGR of 7.5 % - BY PMI

The report “Guarana Market, By Product Form, By Application - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029’’
COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Guarana Market is projected to grow from US$ 129.6 Million in 2020 to US$ 249.4 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%.
Guarana is a plant native to the Amazon basin in South America, and its seeds are used to produce a popular caffeine-containing beverage in Brazil. The global guarana market has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years due to increasing consumer demand for natural and organic products, as well as the health benefits associated with guarana consumption, such as improved cognitive function and increased energy levels. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the expanding functional beverage industry and the rising popularity of energy drinks and supplements. Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of guarana, followed by other countries in South America such as Colombia, Venezuela, and Peru. However, there are also emerging markets for guarana in Europe and North America, where it is often used as an ingredient in energy drinks and dietary supplements.
• In November 2018, for instance Coca Cola Co. had announced new brand Coca-Cola Energy will have made with guarana extracts.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global guarana market accounted for US$ 129.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product form, and region.
• By product form, the liquid segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its easy convenience and soluble properties on beverage items.
• By application, the energy drinks segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to rise in demand for different health drinks among consumers and its advantages such as to increase energy and mental focus.
• By region, North America guarana market accounted for major revenue share of the global guarana market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing consumption of guarana as a flavoring ingredient in food & beverage industries and high adoption of guarana in fruit based energy drinks in the countries of the North America region. Europe guarana market accounted for second-highest market share, in 2018 due to increase in the obese population in the European countries. Asia Pacific guarana market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to rising population of type -2 diabetics and changing eating patterns are resulting in major health issues among the population in countries of the region.
The prominent player operating in the global Guarana Market includes AR De Sousa Ribeiro & Cia Ltda, Natural Amazon Herbs Producao De Extratos Ltd., Herboflora, Iris Trade Inc., The Green Labs LLC, AmBev SA, Duas Rodas Industrial Ltda., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., VITASPICE BRASIL LTDA, and Prover Brasil For Export Ltd.
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Increasing demand for natural and organic products: Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and organic products, and guarana is seen as a natural alternative to synthetic caffeine.
• Health benefits: Guarana is believed to have several health benefits, including improved cognitive function and increased energy levels, which is driving its popularity as a functional ingredient in food and beverages.
• Growing functional beverage industry: The demand for functional beverages is increasing, and guarana is a popular ingredient in many energy drinks and other functional beverages.
• Rising popularity of energy drinks and supplements: Guarana is a popular ingredient in energy drinks and supplements, which are becoming more popular as people seek ways to boost their energy levels.
Restrains:
• Limited availability of guarana: Guarana is primarily grown in the Amazon basin, and there are limitations to the amount that can be produced, which could restrict the growth of the market.
• High production costs: Guarana cultivation and processing can be expensive, which could make it difficult for smaller producers to compete in the market.
• Increasing competition: There is increasing competition in the energy drink and supplement markets, which could make it difficult for guarana-based products to stand out.
• Health concerns: Guarana contains high levels of caffeine, which can have negative health effects if consumed in excessive amounts. This could limit the growth of the market if consumers become more aware of these risks.
