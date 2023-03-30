Secure Logistics Market is estimated to be US$ 88.73 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.3% Over the forecast period-By PMI

Secure Logistics Market accounted for US$ 44.03 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 88.73 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.3%. Security operations and logistics are designed to facilitate the secure management and movement of people, commodities and services, information, and other resources from a place of origin to their final destination. In some circumstances, comparable strategies can be employed in fixed places. The method demands the use of cutting-edge software and technologies. Secure logistics are beneficial to cash management. The cash logistics process includes physical cash transportation from one point to another. Secure cash services, guarded cash transportation, bank ATM services, valuables transportation, and management services are just a few of the services it provides.
The report " Global Secure Logistics Market, By Type (Static and Mobility), By Application (Cash Management, Diamonds, Jewelry & Precious Metals, Manufacturing, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029’’
Key Highlights:
• In January 2022, Prosegur Security, a global security leader, has launched a new Global Logistics and Supply Chain Security service, offering a comprehensive, one-stop solution for 24/7 asset protection anywhere in the world.
• In July 2021, To improve ease of doing business, logistics efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and encourage multimodality and sustainability, the government has launched the Secured Logistics Document Exchange (SLDE) and a Green House Gas Emission Calculator.
Analyst View:
Major secure logistics market participants have been increasingly adopting innovative technologies in the logistics business to ensure the safety and security of cash-in-transit vehicles. Cash pick-up and delivery, intercity bulk cash transfer, and ATM cash management have all seen an increase in demand. During the projected period, this is expected to contribute to the expansion of cash supply services in the APAC region, with a large increase in secure logistics services. The safe logistics business is being driven by the growing worldwide money circulation. As corporate and institutional security concerns have grown, so has the demand for safe cash transportation and management services.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Secure Logistics Market accounted for US$ 44.03 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 88.73 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.3%. Global Secure Logistics is segmented into type, application and region.
• Based on Type, the Global Secure Logistics Market is segmented into Static and Mobility.
• Based on Application, the Global Secure Logistics Market is segmented into Cash Management, Diamonds, Jewelry & Precious Metals, Manufacturing, and Others.
• By Region, the Global Secure Logistics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Secure Logistics Market:
The key players in the global Secure Logistics Market includes The Brink's Company , CMS Infosystem Ltd., CargoGuard GmbH, G4S plc., GardaWorld Corporation, Loomis, Sayles & Company L.P., Lemuir Group, Maltacourt Global Logistics Ltd., PlanITROI, Inc., Prosegur Cia de Seguridad SA.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some frequently asked questions about the Secure Logistics Market:
1. What is the size of the secure logistics market?
Secure Logistics Market accounted for US$ 44.03 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 88.73 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.3%.
2. Who are the major players in the secure logistics market?
Some of the major players in the secure logistics market include Brinks Company, G4S plc, Loomis AB, Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A., and Securitas AB.
3. What are the major services offered in the secure logistics market?
The major services offered in the secure logistics market include cash management, precious metals transportation and storage, ATM replenishment, secure transportation of high-value goods, and secure document transportation and storage.
4. What are some of the factors driving the growth of the secure logistics market?
The growth of the secure logistics market is driven by factors such as increasing incidences of theft and burglary, rising demand for secure transportation and storage of high-value items, and growing adoption of online shopping and e-commerce. Additionally, the development of new and innovative security technologies, such as biometric authentication and real-time tracking systems, is also contributing to the growth of the market.
5. What are the challenges faced by the secure logistics market?
Some of the challenges faced by the secure logistics market include high operating costs, stringent regulations and compliance requirements, and the increasing threat of cyber attacks on secure logistics systems. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has also had a significant impact on the market, with disruptions in supply chains and changes in consumer behavior.
