Austral Gold Files 2022 Annual Report

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - Austral Gold Limited AGD AGLD ("Austral" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its Annual Report for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2022.

About Austral Gold Limited

Austral Gold Limited is a gold and silver explorer and mining producer whose strategy is to expand the life of its cash generating assets in Chile, restart its Casposo-Manantiales mine complex in Argentina and build a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the USA and Argentina organically through exploration and via acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Austral owns a 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mines in Chile and the Casposo-Manantiales mine complex (currently on care and maintenance) in Argentina, a non-controlling interest in the Rawhide Mine in Nevada, USA and a non-controlling interest in Ensign Gold which holds the Mercur project in Utah, USA.

In addition, Austral owns an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene Belt in Chile (including those acquired in the 2021 acquisition of Revelo Resources Corp), and a 51% interest in the Sierra Blanca project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange AGLD and the Australian Securities Exchange. AGD. For more information, please consult Austral's website at www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

For additional information please contact:

Jose Bordogna
Chief Financial Officer
Austral Gold Limited
Jose.bordogna@australgold.com
+61 466 892 307

Ben Jarvis
Director
Austral Gold Limited
info@australgold.com
+61 413 150 448

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160518

