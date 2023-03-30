What To Look For And What To Avoid When Choosing A Lender With Akshay Patel Of Next Level Lender

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regardless of if an individual is a first-time homebuyer, a real estate investor, a current homeowner, or someone looking to refinance, getting connected with the right lender is vitally important. The real estate process moves fast and furiously, it is very easy for things to have long-term financial effects that are not explained to borrowers. Many people do not think about getting into a home loan before they start the real estate process and are often stuck with whatever they can get approved for in a short amount of time. Senior Loan Officer Akshay Patel of Next Level Lender powered by EZ Fundings believes that finding the right lender is the most important part of the process. He shares with us what to look for and what to avoid when choosing a lender.

Look for someone who specializes in exactly what you need. One of the first things that Patel points out that is important for both sides of the lending process is knowing what you are looking for, and how a lender can meet your needs. Finding someone who specializes in exactly what you're looking for Is going to yield the best loan product. Patel explains it like this “There are loans that I'm not going to be able to do. So it's a disservice if they do one with me because there may be other vendors out there that have a better product for them. Do they understand what kind of loan they're looking for based on what they need? Do I need a big jumbo loan from a private bank? Or do I need someone that can be a little creative? It’s a priority to make sure that you're finding the person who is voicing those things.”

Look for transparency and honesty, ask questions. In the mortgage process working with a lender that is honest and upfront should be one of the first qualities a consumer looks for. Transparency, clarity, and honesty are key; look for someone who offers candid, clear information. Someone who offers explanations and education about the process, not just throws out a bunch of industry jargon. Additionally, a lender should be willing to answer your questions, provide support during the process, and follow up as needed.

Look for someone who is willing to adapt to the times. We live in the digital age, you should have a lender that has a strong online presence. Staying up to date, relevant with what's going on in the industry and the real estate market is very important. Choose someone that's going to take advantage of the technological resources out there and move quickly.

Avoid the clout trap of lots of online reviews, look for reliable resources. Try not to be swayed by someone who has a ton of reviews, look at the quality of those reviews to make sure they are real. Find somebody who has a proven track record of doing what's best for customers.

Avoid “too good to be true” offers. The age-old advice that “if something sounds too good to be true it probably is” should be applied. Steer away from people who are promising things that no one else is, often these are poor quality loans and unreliable lenders.

Avoid cutting costs, the cheapest option is not always the best option. Lenders do charge fees, and some may charge less, however, there is something to be said for quality-of-service reliability and follow-through. A cheaper lender may not give you the best service or make you a central focus, and a cheaper loan may mean a higher down payment.

Patel is from San Diego, California, attending college in Riverside. He originally started out studying in the medical field and soon realized that his passion was elsewhere. Starting in college he got into lending and mortgage finance, working internships, eventually taking on a full-time workload while he was a student. After graduation, he headed back to San Diego and got to work. Driving Uber to come up with the cash to entertain clients he hit the ground running, working his way up into several different firms.

Patel is now running his own mortgage lending service. Next Level Lender powered by EZ Fundings, powered and brokered by EZ Fundings, is based in San Diego, California. Plans for growth are well underway, the company offers a full-service commitment to clients with 7 employees currently and looking to hire 12-16 more in a short time. Patel believes in being there when the client needs him and ensures someone on his team is always available so no client is ever left behind or waiting for help.

Patel has a true passion for helping people, inspired by those around him, especially his own family. Once he gained some financial expertise, he looked at his own parent's situation, realizing they had been boxed into an unhealthy mortgage situation which was having a real negative effect on their financial stability and ability to live full lives. He was able to help his parents get into a better lending situation and now works to do the same for others.



Get in touch with Akshay Patel on his website and social media to learn more about how he can help you with your next home lending needs.



