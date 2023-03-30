Live from Los Angeles, CA PR Agency GTK PR Brought First Hand Oscars Experience to its Clients

Oscar Viewing Party: Top Right: Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick, Eve Austin, Dave Shecter, Middle Row: Bailey Zimmerman,Victor Zlatkus, Desiree Green and Esmil Encarnacion. Bottom Row, Nana Churcher, Jason Zlatkus, Lori Zlatkus, Even Austin, Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick a Red Carpet Oscar Viewing Party: Top Right:Tim Realbuto, David Uchansky, Middle Row: Greg Tally, Brenda Mejia, Nana Churcher. Bottom Row: Thomas Akin Jr, Ricky Rebel, Susan Lavelle Red Carpet for GTK Oscar Viewing Party: Top Row: Faye Brenner, Harri James, Jason Zlatkus. Middle Row: Casey Zlatkus,Lori Zlatkus, Bailey Smart-Zimmerman Bottom Row: Kitty Brucknell, Rachelle Henry and Kathryn Hollis Peters

Notable names of the American entertainment industry graced the memorable night on March 12, 2023; GTK PR 1st annual Oscars viewing party for its clients.

PR agency, parties come naturally to us. The Oscars provide a chance for the film community to come together from across the world. We hosted our first Oscars Viewing party this year” — Sherry Lee, CEO & Founder, GTK PR

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GTK International Public Relations Agency hosted the Oscars viewing party for its clients on March 12, 2023. Among the attendees included the big names of the entertainment industry, influencers, and emerging stars. To commemorate the return of Oscars parties in full swing for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency hosted a memorable night of watching Oscars, a red-carpet event, food, and games. The PR agency clientele extends to global superstars, marketing agencies, production houses, and films. The GTK family has grown to Los Angeles, New York, The Southeast, Canada, and London. The agency honored its loyal clients to kick in the Oscars viewing party by expanding its international prominence and sharing its impressive client portfolio. Almay Sheri Determan led the event photography.

The star-studded first annual Oscars viewing party live broadcasted the most significant Hollywood academy awards; the attendees cherished the winners and appreciated all the nominees. The owner of the GTK PR Agency, Sherry Lee, personally looked after the decor and food for the event. An evening to celebrate the success of global cinema, the event also brought an excellent opportunity to exchange networks and connections.

The night was graced by the award-winning Director, Faye Brenner, who is going into her 6th season on ABC’s The Rookie. Faye has worked on many hit films like the 1986 hit film ‘Stand By Me’. Actress Susan Lavelle, a talent powerhouse, a find of GTK PR agency from the laid-back small city of West Monroe, Susan has been in films like ‘Scrooged’ with Legendary Actor Bill Murry. The agency takes great pride in bringing many such emerging names to the entertainment industry. She shared about the Oscar viewing party, 'Thank you, Sherry, it was the best event ever with all the fabulous clients and my dear fellow actors. What a night.' The actor, producer, and writer Thomas K. Akins Jr. known for ‘Justice’ and “American Dreams’. Other notable names included Recording Artist and Actor Ricky Rebel, Ricky leant his voice to several films like “Apollo 13’, ‘Anywhere But Here’ and embarked on his solo career with songs like ‘American Rebel’, ‘The New Alpha’ and many more. Actor Grayson Thorne Kilpatrick known for his film and TV series like ‘American Horror Story’, ‘Chicken Girls’, ‘Documentary Now! ’Daddy’s Home’ and most recently Warner Brothers TV series as recurring character on ‘CHAD’ season 2. Actor/Producer Greg Tally known for his roles in ‘Netflix’s Mystery Science Theater 3000’, “Bermuda Island’, ‘Craving’ and many more. Actress/Producer and writer Eve Austin known for roles on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’. Nana Churcher Award winning talk show host, Founder and CEO of ‘The Nana Churcher Show ‘came to Los Angeles from London, England to attend GTK's Oscar Viewing party. Brenda Mejia, TV/Radio Personality, Actress, Singer, Director, and Producer known for 'The Lost City', 'Locked up: A Mother’s Rage', 'Saints & Sinners', 'Lethal Weapon 3', Brenda was the Host of Celebrity Poker Gala. Brenda is the host of her own radio show ‘Brenda in the Know’. Actor and Producer David Uchansky best known for his horror flicks like ‘Legend of Fall Creek’, and ‘Black Pumpkin’. Actress Kathryn Hollis Peters known for her roles in ‘The Rehearsal’ ‘Babylon’. Actor, Writer, and Producer Tim Realbuto known for his films like ‘Bobcat Moretti’ and TV series ‘The Sopranos’, Recording Artist Jordan Raye known for her songs like ‘Everyday’, ‘Big Girl Boots’, Actress, Writer and Editor Rachelle Henry known for her roles on ‘Dead to Me’ and ‘Gaslit’. Actor, Writer and Producer Jason Zlatkus known for his roles in ‘The First Rule’, ‘A Killer Rising’ Jason also has his own podcast show called ‘Coffee Breaks Thursdays’ which is now recognized by SAG-AFTRA and Actress and now Director Harri James. Harri James is a member of the Director Guild of America. Harri has been in such notable roles like ‘Die Hard’, ‘Action Jackson’ but these days she is member of “The O’Kelley Lab is a grassroots effort by the O’Kelley family to create innovative therapies to empower parents and children who are twice exceptional (2e)— gifted, with some form of disability. Our ideas and therapies are geared toward improving the lives of people on the autistic spectrum as well’. The social media representation was also off the charts; the English pop singer and social media sensation Kitty Brucknell, YouTuber Desiree Green, and Esmil Encarnacion were among the invited. Bailey Smart-Zimmerman, Jess Turner, and Dave Shecter made it to the party as guest of GTK.

'It was a blast. Everything was so much fun and our publicist did everything to make the night perfect, thank you GTK for amazing gifts and yummilicious food. I am so grateful to be associated with GTK, from styling me for a red carpet event to taking care of my social media and helping me create the portfolio, it has always been miles ahead of any other agency I could think of. Sherry loves what she does and I think that is where it becomes personal. The Oscars viewing party was no different, everything came straight from the heart and man everyone was so ecstatic to have such a huge scale event early on in their careers.' —- Attendee, Client GTK PR Agency.

The night was concluded with games, dance, and an exchange of thoughts on this year's Oscars.A review of best dressed presented winners and nominees was also part of the discussion for the assistance of newcomers.

For more details and information, please visit GTK PR.

About GTK Oscars Viewing Party 2023

The international public relations agency GTK hosted its clients' inaugural Oscar viewing party on March 12, 2023. The live broadcast of the 95th Academy Awards followed an interactive red carpet segment. The fun evening also included games, gifts, and food.

