Hair Care Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032-By PMI

The report "Hair Care Market, By Product (Colorant, Hair Spray, Conditioner, Styling Gel, Hair Oil, and Shampoo), By Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Hypermarket and Retail Chain, Specialty Store, E-commerce, Salon, Pharmacy, and Others (Convenience Stores, TV, etc.)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. Increasing people inclination toward beauty-enhancing products along with increasing cases of baldness is the major driving factor for the growth of the global hair care market. Additionally, growing geriatric population, growing health awareness among the individuals, rising disposable income, growing demand for improved personal care are the factors expected to boost the growth of the global hair care market. In the past few years, the global demand for hair care has significantly grown due to rising pollution levels worldwide. Furthermore, various manufacturers of hair care products have associated their product development strategies based on the needs of customers such as herbal hair products. For instance, Oleum Vera launched a ‘Do-it-yourself Organic Hair care Kit’, which helps consumers to follow customized hair care regimes, with a DIY kit. The easy-to-use kit includes a selection of fresh and natural ingredients and appeals to consumers who want to design their hair care products, such as serum oil treatments or hair masks, by following guided recipes.
The global hair care market accounted for US$ 98.66 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product, distribution channel, and region.
• By Product, the shampoo segment dominated the market studied with a 32.99% share in 2017, followed by the conditioner and colorant segments, which accounted for shares of about 21.89% and 12.47% respectively.
• By Distribution Channel, the e-commerce segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.06%, followed by the salon and pharmacy segments, at CAGRs of 4.43% and 4.10% respectively.
• By Region, North America market is projected to dominate the global hair care market, owing to increased consumer disposable income and a growing number of product launches. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be an emerging market for hair care, due to the rising focus on personal grooming.
The prominent player operating in the global hair care market includes Shiseido Group, Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Amway Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Procter & Gamble Co., L'Oreal SA, Revlon Inc., and Beiersdorf AG.
Some frequently asked questions about the Hair Care Market:
1. What is the Hair Care Market?
The Hair Care Market refers to the industry that produces and sells products designed to care for and maintain healthy hair. This includes a range of products such as shampoos, conditioners, styling products, hair oils, serums, and treatments.
2. What are the major trends driving the Hair Care Market?
The major trends driving the Hair Care Market include increasing awareness about hair health and hygiene, the growing popularity of natural and organic hair care products, the rising demand for anti-aging hair care solutions, and the increasing focus on hair damage prevention.
3. Who are the key players in the Hair Care Market?
The key players in the Hair Care Market include L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Shiseido, Estée Lauder, Revlon, and Avon Products.
4. What are some of the challenges facing the Hair Care Market?
Some of the challenges facing the Hair Care Market include the increasing competition from private label brands, the rising demand for natural and organic products, and the growing popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) hair care solutions.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
