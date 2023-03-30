Drone Motor Market (Covid 19 Imact) Growth Factors by Demand and Top Players Analysis Research Report 2031

Drone Motor

Drone electric motors transform electrical energy into mechanical energy, typically in the form of linear or rotary motion.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A drone motor is a type of electric motor that is designed to provide the necessary thrust to lift the drone off the ground and keep it in the air. Drone motors come in various sizes and power ratings, and the choice of motor depends on the size and weight of the drone. The most common types of drone motors are brushless DC motors (BLDC).

Drone electric motors transform electrical energy into mechanical energy, typically in the form of linear or rotary motion. This motion in the majority of drone motors is caused by the attraction or repulsion of two magnetic fields. One of these fields is created by a permanent magnet, and the other is produced by taking advantage of the magnetic field that is produced around a conducting wire when an electric current is sent through it. The moving portion of two motor parts in drones generate magnetic fields and is referred as rotor, and the stationary portion is referred as stator. The motor's rotational motion and the torque it produces can be used by harnessing the shaft that extends from the rotor.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Drone Motor Market" was valued at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Covid-19 scenario-

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global drone motor market has been a mixed bag, resulting in both positive and negative outcomes. On the positive side, due to people staying at home and increased online shopping, there was a surge in demand for delivery drones. This increase in demand resulted in a boost in sales for drone manufacturers and suppliers. Additionally, drones were also being utilized by public safety organizations to monitor crowds and enforce social distancing guidelines, which led to a higher demand for drones and drone motors for public safety applications.

However, the pandemic gave way to disrupted global supply chains, leading to challenges in acquiring drone components and equipment. As a result, manufacturing and delivery of drones were delayed.

The global defense expenditure has seen exponential growth in the recent past. As per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military expenditure has reached more than $1.9 trillion in 2021 with an increase of around 2.6% year-on-year. To modernize the defense forces in order to tackle the rise in threats of wars and other internal conflicts, many nations are continuously increasing their spending in defense in order to manufacture and purchase advanced security solutions.

The military expenditure accounted for 2.4% of the global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021. Thus, an increase in global military expenditure has augmented the adoption of simulation and training technology. Furthermore, the attacking capabilities and advancements of weapons across the globe have created the demand for modernization and installation of sophisticated defense infrastructure by governments to be prepared for any unprecedented threats and offensive attacks from foreign countries. Militaries across the world are investing in the UAV solutions such as drones for effective operations of advanced security systems. Thus, upsurge in military spending is predicted to drive the sales of military drone motors over the forecast period.

The government funding for drones is growing to improve the productivity of military operations. This is expected to increase the production and demand of drones. As per the report published by the Bard College Center for the Study of the Drone, in 2019, the funding of US Army has increased by $719 million compared to 2018, and the funding of US Navy's for unmanned systems increased by $1 billion.

The rotor type of drone is the largest segment of the drone motor industry segment, accounting for a majority of the market's revenue. The demand for rotor-type drones will increase as they offer better control around objects, which leads to use in the entertainment business for capturing shots that require high mobility. The increased popularity of vlogging content on various platforms drives up demand for rotor-type drones.

The growth of activities such as drone racing has also aided in the development of rotor-type drones. These activities include the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) drone racing championship and many other events. The demand for rotor-type drone will increase as the development in technology makes them more capable of performing various tasks efficiently. The rotor drone motor is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of drones for various applications. The drone motor market is also expected to be driven by technological advancements, such as improved battery technology and more advanced flight controllers, which are expected to increase the performance, capabilities and sales of rotor drones.

The leading players operating in the drone motor market are Constar Micromotor Co., Ltd., Faulhaber Group, Hacker Motor USA, KDE Direct, KO Technologies, Mad Motor Components Co.,Ltd., Neumotors, Nidec Corporation, T-motor, and X-TEAM.

