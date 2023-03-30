Swinging to a Latin Beat at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

Jive Aces performed at the Primavera Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way.

Latin American folkloric dancers kicked up their heels to the music of the Jive Aces.

The Jive Aces, Britain’s No. 1 swing band, performed at a Guatemalan spring festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way in L. A. while in the city for their 2023 U.S. tour.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Hollywood was rocking last weekend when the Jive Aces stepped to the stage on L. Ron Hubbard Way to perform for families gathered for a festival to welcome spring.

They took advantage of a brief respite from the rainiest year for Southern California since 1983.

Perhaps it was their own brand of magic that held the storm clouds at bay. After all, this is the jive and swing band famous for their viral cover of the old standard “Bring Me Sunshine.” Their video is so catchy and cheerful, one doctor even prescribes it as a way to cure the blues.

Guatemalan, Mexican and Panamanian dancers, whose traditional folkloric performances were the centerpiece of the festival, joined in the fun, kicking up their heels to the rhythms of the Jive Aces tunes.

“Our purpose is to play and perform for people, cheer them up, move them, and make them happy,” said lead singer, trumpet and ukulele player Ian Clarkson, a founding member of the group that has been performing together for more than 30 years.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles organizes family-friendly events and festivals for the local community. The Church is designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in 2010.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is the subject of an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse. It can also be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

The Jive Aces are also featured on the Scientology Network in an episode of Meet a Scientologist.

