HAWAII FLUID ART OPENS NEW LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN COLUMBUS, OHIO
Changing the World One Painting at a TimeCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- COLUMBUS, OHIO – (EMAILWIRE) -- Maya Ratcliff, founder of Hawaii Fluid Art, announced a local community member has opened a new franchise location in Downtown Columbus, Ohio.
WHERE: 2367 N. High Street, Downtown Columbus, OH
WHAT: Hawaii Fluid Art is a new one-of-a-kind art experience and art gallery, featuring local artists.
ON-SITE CONTACT: L.C. | 618-541-1931
Come and enjoy this one-of-a-kind art experience! Classes and private events can now be booked online at www.hawaiifluidart.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Hawaii Fluid Art and its Downtown Columbus location offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery, and more seven days a week! The art classes are fun, fast, and easy! Hawaii Fluid Art is the perfect activity for all ages and any skill level. Individuals, businesses, or organizations are encouraged to schedule one-on-one or group classes. Classes can be incorporated into birthday parties or other special events including corporate events, date nights, ladies’ nights out, or a family fun activity. Hawaii Fluid Art provides a place to have fun and be inspired. Its mission statement is, “to inspire and nurture the human spirit, one painting at a time,” says Maya Ratcliff, Hawaii Fluid Art’s founder and CEO.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2019, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art clients are extremely proud to display their unique acrylic paintings in their home or office. The mission of Hawaii Fluid Art is to positively impact every person who walks into a studio, and to make a difference in every community Hawaii Fluid Art is in. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, over 200 units have been sold, with over 35 studios opening in the next six months. Current open locations include: Dallas, TX, Waikoloa Beach, HI, Kansas City, Mo., Oklahoma City, OK., Frisco, TX., Lubbock, TX., New Albany, OH., Downtown Columbus, OH., Delaware, OH., Coppell, TX.
Media Contact
Hawaii Fluid Art
Tiffany Kountz
tiffany@hawaiifluidart.com
(682) 338-0722
https://hawaiifluidart.com/
