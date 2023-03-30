HAWAII FLUID ART OPENS NEW LOCATION IN COPPELL, TEXAS
COPPELL, TEXAS, March 30, 2023
COPPELL, TEXAS – (EMAILWIRE) -- Maya Ratcliff, founder of Hawaii Fluid Art, announced two local community members have opened a new franchise location in Coppell, Texas.
WHERE: 820 S Macarthur Blvd. Suite 139 Coppell, TX
WHAT: Hawaii Fluid Art is a new one-of-a-kind art experience and art gallery, featuring local artists.
ON-SITE CONTACT: Bindhu | 469-493-3173 or Mafer | 847-848-2269
Come enjoy this one-of-a-kind art experience! Classes and private events can now be booked online at www.hawaiifluidart.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Hawaii Fluid Art and its Coppell location offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery, and more seven days a week! The art classes are fun, fast, and easy! Hawaii Fluid Art is the perfect activity for all ages and any skill level. Individuals, businesses, or organizations are encouraged to schedule one-on-one or group classes. Classes can be incorporated into birthday parties or other special events including corporate events, date nights, ladies’ nights out, or a family fun activity. Hawaii Fluid Art provides a place to have fun and be inspired. Its mission statement is, “to inspire and nurture the human spirit, one painting at a time,” says Maya Ratcliff, Hawaii Fluid Art’s founder and CEO.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2019, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and
professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art clients are extremely proud to display their unique acrylic paintings in their home or office. The mission of Hawaii Fluid Art is to positively impact every person who walks into a studio, and to make a difference in every community Hawaii Fluid Art is in. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, over 200 units have been sold, with over 35 studios opening in the next six months. Current open locations include: Dallas, TX, Waikoloa Beach, HI, Kansas City, Mo., Oklahoma City, OK., Frisco, TX., Lubbock, TX., New Albany, OH., Downtown Columbus, OH., Delaware, OH.
Tiffany Kountz
Hawaii Fluid Art
+1 6823380722
email us here