A Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way to Celebrate the Land of Eternal Spring

Folkloric dancers at the primavera festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way. Latin American folkloric dancers from many cultures and nationalities performed at the festival. Many Latin American traditions were represented at the festival.

The Church of Scientology in partnership with the Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce hosted a Guatemalan Primavera Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of local families gathered in East Hollywood last week for a Primavera festival organized by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in partnership with the city’s Guatemalan community and the Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce.

Festival de la Primavera is an annual celebration of the culture and folklore of Guatemala. Known as la tierra de la eterna primavera, the land of eternal spring, in this Central American paradise, flowers bloom and the climate is temperate throughout the year. It was originally known as Cuauhtēmallān, meaning the place of many trees in the indigenous Nahuatl language.

The preservation of the culture of the homeland is important to Guatemalan and other Los Angeles Hispanic-American communities. And the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles supports this and other Latin cultural celebrations. Scientologists believe in the importance of preserving and honoring the languages, traditions and heritage of the many cultures that call Los Angeles home. There are nearly 5 million Hispanics and Latinx men, women and children in Los Angeles County. They each have the right, as stated in Article 27 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to freely “participate in the cultural life of the community, to enjoy the arts and to share in scientific advancement and its benefits.”

Guatemalan folkloric artists performed music and dances of their country. Various indigenous Mexican communities also took part in the celebration as did artists representing the culture of Panama.

Vendors of various cultures provided a taste of Latin America and artisans presented their wares.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles welcomes one and all to attend their next community festival—its annual Easter egg hunt and Easter celebration, Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in 2010.