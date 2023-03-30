At the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, DC, happiness was literally in the air
A volunteer sharing a copy of The Way to Happiness booklet with an attendee with a personalized signature
Kites featuring twenty-one guidelines for happiness were flying high around the Washington Monument at the National Cherry Blossom Festival this year
The youth are the future, I want to instill The Way to Happiness messages into them so that we can all have a better future.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty-one kites fought strong winds to take to the sky at the Washington Monument during the annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Each kite carried one of the precepts (a general rule intended to regulate behavior) from The Way to Happiness book.

The kite flying contest at the Washington Monument celebrated the Cherry Blossom Festival and drew hundreds of attendees flying kites and celebrating the coming of spring. While hundreds of kites were part of the festival, 21 carried sayings from The Way to Happiness, including such messages as “Love and Help Children,” “Be Industrious,” and “Take Care of Yourself.” The day was blustery but did not defeat the festival atmosphere and enjoyment of the crowd.
Children and adults participated with kites sharing their messages and handed out copies of The Way to Happiness booklet to those asking for copies.
The Way to Happiness is a non-religious, common-sense guide to better living, written by L. Ron Hubbard. The mission of The Way to Happiness Foundation International, which prints and distributes the booklets, is to reverse the moral decay of society by restoring trust and honesty the world over through the publication and widespread distribution of The Way to Happiness.
That mission is accomplished on a grass-roots level by individuals who share The Way to Happiness book with others and so bring about an increase in tolerance and understanding between families, friends, groups, communities, nations and mankind —making a safer, less violent world for all.
In Washington, DC, the Executive Director of The Way to Happiness is Kim Bey. Ms. Bey was raised in a poor village in Malaysia where she was the first girl in her village to attend high school. She is familiar with the need for respect and kindness and wants to help put stability in people’s lives. She said, “The Washington Monument was packed and it was great to see families out having a good time. We gave out many of The Way to Happiness booklets and they were very appreciative and took photos of the kites and messages. The youth are the future. I want to instill The Way to Happiness messages into them so that we can all have a better future.”
Ms. Bey has worked with volunteers to distribute more than 100,000 of The Way to Happiness booklets in Washington, DC. Volunteers working in crime prevention as well as anti-gun violence programs have been using The Way to Happiness to help in teaching common sense values.
