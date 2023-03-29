New Memoir "Who's Afraid of the Pharoah?" by Author Harry Knickerbocker Sheds Light on North Carolina's Dark Past

March 29th, 2023 - Author Harry Knickerbocker has released a powerful memoir about his experiences as a news photographer in North Carolina during a time of significant social and political upheaval. "Who's Afraid of the Pharoah?" is a poignant and eye-opening account of the severe repression of the black community in Wilmington, NC, during the late 1960s and early 1970s, as Jim Crow laws were fading away.

In this memoir, Knickerbocker provides a firsthand look at the apartheid society in North Carolina before the passage of civil rights legislation. The Ku Klux Klan was very active during this time and often targeted not only blacks but also Jews and liberal Northerners like Knickerbocker himself.

"Who's Afraid of the Pharoah?" also touches on the author's personal experiences during this time, including his transition from photography to art and the dissolution of his marriage to a southern woman. The threats he received and the burning of a church added to the turmoil and conflict of the era.

In "Who's Afraid of the Pharoah?" Knickerbocker brings to life the struggles and triumphs of a community fighting for justice and equality. Through his poignant and sometimes harrowing accounts, he provides a glimpse into a pivotal time in American history when the winds of change were beginning to blow, but resistance to progress remained strong.

Despite the challenges he faced, Knickerbocker remained committed to the rebellious freedom of the creative urge. Through his words and photographs, he paints a vivid picture of a society struggling to emerge from a dark and difficult past.

"Who's Afraid of the Pharoah?" is a must-read for anyone interested in American history, civil rights, and the power of the creative spirit. This memoir is available for purchase now in bookstores and online retailers like Amazon.

Book Name: Who's Afraid of the Pharoah

Author Name: Harry Knickerbocker

ISBN Number: 978-1088086261

