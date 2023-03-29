Submit Release
Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2023 First Quarter Distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the 2023 fourth quarter distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust.

  Ticker Symbol Distribution
per share/unit 		Ex Distribution Date Record Date Payable Date
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A Unlisted $0.1175 03/30/2023 03/31/2023 04/25/2023
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Unlisted $0.1220 03/30/2023 03/31/2023 04/25/2023
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U Unlisted US$ 0.1575 03/30/2023 03/31/2023 04/25/2023
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A1, Series 2 Unlisted $0.1365 03/30/2023 03/31/2023 04/25/2023
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F, Series 3 Unlisted $0.1420 03/30/2023 03/31/2023 04/25/2023


About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $15 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


