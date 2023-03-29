GigNet Signs Collaboration Agreement with Ministry of Tourism for the State of Quintana Roo, Mexico to Enhance the Tourist Experience for Visitors

Framework Agreement Underscores GigNet's Commitment to the Digital Transformation of the Region and the Company's "Silicon Maya" Initiative

GigNet, a Digital Transformation company that provides high-speed broadband and advanced value-added services to enterprise clients and residential communities based on its extensive fiber-optic network from Cancun to Tulum, announced today the signing of a Collaboration Agreement with the State of Quintana Roo Ministry of Tourism to enhance the tourism experience in the Cancun region. The signing took place at the 47th annual edition of the Tianguis Turistico México, an international showcase for the Mexico tourism industry. Quintana Roo Governor María Elena Lezama Espinosa attended the ceremony and signed the agreement as a Witness of Honor. Quintana Roo enjoys connectivity to more than 120 cities around the world through its three international airports, hosting more than 30 million passengers at the Cancun Airport in 2022.

The overall purpose of the Collaboration Agreement, signed by State Secretary of Tourism Bernardo Cueto Riestra on behalf of the Quintana Roo Ministry of Tourism (SEDETUR) and Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, is to promote tourism-related technological development in the Mexican Caribbean. The agreement establishes a framework for the deployment of advanced, secure broadband locations in the State of Quintana Roo to improve the tourist experience of visitors and promote tourism development in the region through world-class Internet services and information technologies. The signing ceremony was also attended by Ana Patricia Peralta de la Peña, President of Benito Juárez (Cancun Municipality) where the first GigNet-sponsored special public Wi-Fi Internet access areas will be located, as well as various leaders from the Mexico national tourism sector.

The first phase of this Agreement will establish public Wi-Fi zones in tourist destinations in the Mexican Caribbean starting with Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum. The commitment to the technological development by GigNet is expected to cover, in subsequent phases, not only all the municipalities of the Mexican Caribbean in their tourist areas but also in commercial and administrative centers in multiple cities, fostering a true digital transformation in the region. With this Collaboration Agreement, GigNet will provide visitors and residents the opportunity to access Wi-Fi to find and shop at local businesses and for enhanced public safety and security.

This Collaboration Agreement is also recognition that technology will be a primary driver for the next generation of travelers to the Mexican Caribbean. According to the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ), 64% of tourists who visit the Mexican Caribbean are under 39 years of age and almost 50% of them are Millennials. These tourists travel with between 5 and 10 electronic devices that allow them to be connected to the Internet while traveling. Through their phones, tablets and personal computers, they search for routes, promotions and activities to do before and during their trip.

Mr. Carney stated, "With one of the best climates and natural environments in the world, incredible and innovative restaurants and shopping malls, a youth destination culture, and thousands of new smart home units for residents and digital nomads, we truly believe the quality of life of the Mexican Caribbean has all the elements to attract investment, businesses, and now - with access to GigNet high-speed Internet - tech entrepreneurs and established technology companies seeking to relocate to this attractive business environment."

GigNet's "Silicon Maya" vision is to make Quintana Roo the leading state in Mexico for digital transformation, technological innovation, and Smart Cities – and a model for all of Mexico and Latin America. High-speed broadband access has been proven around the world to increase economic growth and opportunities for all segments of society. GigNet's "Silicon Maya" initiative can provide tremendous social benefits like online learning, improved healthcare, remote work opportunities, a diversified economy, and increased access to public services. For more information, see GigNet - Silicon Maya

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Transformation company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) services for Smart Homes and Smart Communities, and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) value-added services for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators and carriers. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding clients and additional products and services in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world with over 30 million annual airport passengers achieved in 2022. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

