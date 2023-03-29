Milestone Church Keller Invites Community to Easter Services

Keller, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keller, Texas -

Milestone Church Keller Campus invites guests and members to attend their upcoming Easter services. Twelve identical services will be held on the Keller Campus so that everyone can attend at a time that works for them. Pastor Jeff Little will deliver an uplifting sermon at each service, and the worship team will lead everyone with incredible music.

During Milestone's Easter services, viewers can also send in prayer requests and other needs via text message. The church even has a live chat where people can talk to Pastors and connect with others and get encouragement.

Keller Campus Easter Service Locations and Times

Milestone Church Keller Campus | 201 Mount Gilead Rd, Keller, TX 76244

April 5 at 7:00pm

April 7 at 3:00pm, 5:00pm, and 7:00pm

April 8 at 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 5:00pm, and 7:00pm

April 9 at 7:30am, 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm

Online Services

Milestone Church's livestream, which can be accessed through Youtube Live, Facebook, or the site live.milestonechurch.com, is available for those who cannot attend services in person. In addition Easter services will be airing on Easter morning on KTVT at 5:30am, WFAA at 6am, KTXA at 9:30am and KDAF at 11:30am.

Milestone Church Keller has many opportunities this Easter to serve during Easter services. To sign up to serve, visit https://www.easter.milestonechurch.com.

Easter services will also be held at the church's campuses in Haslet and McKinney.

On the Milestone Church website information is available about service times, maps of where the church is located, tips for planning a visit, and links to Meet Pastor Jeff. This information will help make it easy to invite friends and family and to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Milestone Church is a life-giving, bible-centered, and Spirit-filled church with campuses in Keller, Haslet, and McKinney, TX.

