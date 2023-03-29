Guillermo Pharis Bridal Launches Denver Design Studio to Offer Timeless Aesthetics and Personalized Service

Denver, Colorado - March 29, 2023 - Renowned fashion designer Guillermo Pharis has announced the opening of his headquarters in Denver, Colorado, where he plans to expand his worldwide bridal and evening wear brand. Guillermo's passion for designing wedding dresses started at a young age, and now, he is fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming a bridal fashion designer.

Guillermo Pharis Bridal is known for its exquisite and sophisticated designs that perfectly blend elegance and beauty. His romantic Whisper Bridal Collection features timeless aesthetics, delicate and intricate details, and a perfect balance of modern and traditional elements.

The brand’s commitment to providing exceptional service to its clients is reflected in its approach at its Denver location. Every bride is assigned a personal stylist for their 60-minute appointment, ensuring an unparalleled experience. Given the personalized and intimate nature of these appointments, it is advisable to make a reservation ahead of time. Clients can select their preferred time slot from Monday to Saturday and, for a supplementary fee, arrange for special appointments.

At Guillermo Pharis Bridal, each client's unique taste and budget are carefully considered during their appointment with the fashion maestro himself. Guillermo's goal is to help every bride discover the dress of her dreams for her big day. The showroom exclusively showcases Guillermo Pharis Bridal’s two signature brands, Whisper Bridal New York and GIA New York, boasting an extensive collection of over 200 distinctive styles to suit every preference.

For the discerning bride seeking bespoke attention, the design studio extends private consultations that promise to demystify the bridal journey and sidestep any missteps. With Guillermo's expert guidance, brides-to-be can confidently navigate the intricate world of bridal wear, from gown shapes and fabrics to intricate patterns and venue-appropriate materials. This one-hour consultation for bespoke gown design is available exclusively at the Denver location. As an added indulgence, clients who avail themselves of this service will receive a luxurious bottle of champagne on the house.

Guillermo's extensive experience in the fashion industry has earned him a reputation for designing high-quality bridal and evening dresses. His work has been featured in major publications like BRIDES, Yahoo Finance, New York Weekly, The New York Post, NY TV, and local, national, and international press & TV. His expertise in dressmaking techniques has allowed him to perfect the exquisite craft of bridal couture and luxury evening wear, ensuring his clients receive only the highest quality and luxury results.

As Guillermo Pharis Bridal expands to Denver, it continues its mission of designing exquisite bridal and evening dresses that bring a sense of value and meaning to its clients' special days. With a passion for designing wedding dresses and its team of experts’ extensive knowledge of the fashion industry, Guillermo Pharis Bridal is a force to be reckoned with in the world of bridal fashion.

Guillermo Pharis Bridal

Guillermo Pharis

+1(646) 322-4959

United States