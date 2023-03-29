Air Quality Monitoring Market Size Growing at 6.4% CAGR Set to Reach USD 8.6 Billion By 2032

TOKYO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Air Quality Monitoring Market Size collected USD 4.7 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 8.6 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.



Air Quality Monitoring Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Air Quality Monitoring Market size in 2022 stood at USD 4.7 Billion and is set to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%

Air Quality has been worsening in the past few decades due to rapid urbanization across the world, add to that the lack of proper management.

Common methods for monitoring air quality include continuous monitoring, passive monitoring, intermittent monitoring, and manual monitoring.

North America leads the air quality monitoring market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Cities in the Asia Pacific region have some of the worst air quality anywhere in the world which has compelled the region to grow at the fastest pace.

Market Players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, and Honeywell International.



Air Quality Monitoring Market Overview:

The Air Quality Monitoring Market is a rapidly growing industry that has gained immense popularity in recent years. With increasing awareness of the harmful effects of air pollution on human health and the environment, the demand for air quality monitoring systems has significantly increased. These systems are used to measure the level of pollutants in the air and provide real-time data to help individuals and organizations make informed decisions.

The air quality monitoring market has diverse and unique applications, ranging from government agencies to industrial manufacturing, commercial sectors, and residential sectors. These systems are used in various industries to ensure compliance with environmental regulations, maintain employee safety, and improve air quality.

The market is witnessing rapid technological advancements, including the integration of IoT and AI technologies, the development of wireless air quality monitoring systems, and the use of drones for air quality monitoring. These advancements have made it easier to collect and analyze air quality data, leading to more accurate and reliable results.

Some of the key players in the air quality monitoring market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, and Honeywell International. These companies offer a wide range of air quality monitoring solutions, from portable devices to complex monitoring systems.

North America dominates the air quality monitoring market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing industrialization and urbanization. The COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact on the market, with increased demand for air quality monitoring systems as air pollution levels decreased due to reduced economic activity and transportation.

Trends in the Air Quality Monitoring Market:

Implementation of predictive maintenance strategies in air quality monitoring systems to ensure continuous and accurate monitoring with minimum downtime.

Using drones for air quality monitoring in difficult to reach areas, including industrial sites, wildfires, and remote areas.

Growing trend towards the use of low-cost air quality sensors that are easy to install and maintain, especially in developing countries with limited resources.

Use of crowd-sourced air quality monitoring data to supplement existing monitoring networks and improve overall data accuracy and reliability.

Development of hybrid air quality monitoring systems that combine multiple monitoring techniques to provide comprehensive and accurate data.

Growing use of big data analytics to identify patterns and trends in air quality data and develop effective pollution control strategies.

Air Quality Monitoring Market Dynamics:

Air pollution can cause respiratory problems, heart disease, stroke, and other negative health impacts.

Air pollution is a major cause of global warming across the world and wiping out some species of plants and animals as well.

Strict government regulations and policies to control air pollution levels.

Growing industrialization and urbanization leading to increased air pollution levels in many regions.

Adoption of open-source air quality monitoring software to enable easier customization and development of new applications and features.

Development of smart cities that integrate air quality monitoring systems with other smart city technologies, such as traffic management and waste management systems.

Growing demand for air quality monitoring systems in the healthcare industry, especially in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, to ensure a healthy and safe environment for patients and staff.

It is necessary to control air pollution to protect human health and the environment.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Air Quality Monitoring:

Economic downturns leading to reduced government spending on air quality monitoring programs and infrastructure.

Lack of funding for research and development of new and improved air quality monitoring technologies and systems.

Difficulty in maintaining and calibrating air quality monitoring systems, leading to inaccurate data collection and unreliable results.

Resistance from industries and other stakeholders to adopt stricter air quality regulations and implement pollution control measures.

Technical limitations in the accuracy and precision of low-cost air quality sensors.

Difficulty in obtaining necessary permits and licenses for air quality monitoring projects, especially in sensitive or protected areas.

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Product

By Type of Pollutant

Physical

Biological

Chemical



End User

Oil & Gas

Commercial & Residential

Government & Academics

Power Plants

Others



Air Quality Monitoring Market Overview by Region:

North America's Air Quality Monitoring market share is the highest globally, driven by the growing concerns over air pollution, the increasing number of government regulations and policies, and the presence of well-established players in the market. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has implemented various air quality standards and regulations, creating a need for advanced air quality monitoring technologies. For instance, cities like Los Angeles have implemented air quality management plans to reduce pollution levels, driving the demand for air quality monitoring systems in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region's Air Quality Monitoring Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, due to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the consequent increase in air pollution levels. Countries including China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the region's air pollution, creating a need for advanced air quality monitoring systems to manage pollution levels. For instance, in India, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) aims to reduce air pollution levels in 102 cities across the country, promoting the growth of the air quality monitoring market in the region.

Europe is another key market for Air Quality Monitoring, driven by stringent government regulations and policies, technological advancements, and increasing public awareness of air quality issues. The European Union has implemented various air quality standards and policies, such as the Clean Air Package, which sets targets to reduce emissions from different sources. Countries such as Germany and the UK have implemented ambitious air quality plans, promoting the growth of the air quality monitoring market in the region.

The MEA region and South American regions have a relatively smaller albeit growing Air Quality Monitoring market share.

Air Quality Monitoring Market Key Players:

Key players in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., 3M Company, Merck KGaA, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., TSI Inc., Horiba Ltd., Aeroqual Ltd., Environnement SA, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Ecotech Pty Ltd., California Analytical Instruments Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Vaisala Oyj, Servomex Group Ltd., Opsis AB, Kaiterra, and Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc.

