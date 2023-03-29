Automated Fare Collection Market Size Growing at 13.3% CAGR Set to Reach USD 39.8 Billion By 2032

There were 2,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,294 in the last 365 days.
TOKYO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automated Fare Collection Market Size accounted for USD 11.6 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 39.8 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2032.
Automated Fare Collection Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:
Automated Fare Collection Market Report Coverage:
|Market
|Automated Fare Collection Market
|Automated Fare Collection Market Size 2022
|USD 11.6 Billion
|Automated Fare Collection Market Forecast 2032
|USD 39.8 Billion
|Automated Fare Collection Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032
|13.3%
|Automated Fare Collection Market Analysis Period
|2020 - 2032
|Automated Fare Collection Market Base Year
|2022
|Automated Fare Collection Market Forecast Data
|2023 - 2032
|Segments Covered
|By Component, By System, By Technology, By Application, And By Geography
|Automated Fare Collection Market Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Key Companies Profiled
|Indra Sistemas SA, Advanced Card Systems Ltd., GMV, LECIP Holdings Corporation, Cubic Transportation Systems, Atos SE, Siemens AG, LG Corporation, Omron Corporation, Thales Group, Nippon Signal, Masabi Ltd., Samsung SDS Co. Ltd, and Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH.
|
Report Coverage
|Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis
Automated Fare Collection Market Overview:
The Automated Fare Collection Market is a growing industry that involves the use of electronic payment systems to collect fares and manage passenger data in public transportation systems. The market is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and secure payment systems in the transportation industry, which can reduce cash handling and operational costs while improving passenger experience. Automated fare collection systems typically use smart cards, mobile apps, or other contactless payment technologies to enable seamless payment and access to transportation services.
The applications of automated fare collection systems are diverse and unique, ranging from urban mass transit systems such as buses, trains, and metros to toll roads, parking facilities, and even sports venues. These systems provide a range of benefits, including improved fare collection efficiency, reduced transaction times, enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities, and increased security and passenger safety. Moreover, the adoption of automated fare collection systems can support the transition towards smart transportation solutions, which can further improve urban mobility, reduce congestion and emissions, and enhance overall quality of life.
Trends in the Automated Fare Collection Market:
Automated Fare Collection Market Dynamics:
Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Automated Fare Collection:
Market Segmentation:
By Type of Components
By System Type
By Technology
End User
Automated Fare Collection Market Overview by Region:
North America's Automated Fare Collection market share is the highest globally, driven by the increasing popularity of public transportation and the need for efficient and reliable fare collection solutions. The region is also witnessing growing demand for contactless payment solutions and mobile ticketing, which are being facilitated by the adoption of automated fare collection systems. Major players in the North American market include Cubic Transportation Systems, INIT Innovations in Transportation Inc., and Trapeze Group.
The Asia-Pacific region's Automated Fare Collection Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, driven by rapid urbanization and the increasing popularity of public transportation systems in developing countries. Automated fare collection systems are being adopted as a means of reducing cash handling and improving operational efficiency. The region is also witnessing growing demand for mobile payment and ticketing solutions, which are being facilitated by the adoption of automated fare collection systems. Major players in the Asia Pacific market include Samsung SDS, LG CNS, and Huawei Technologies.
Europe is another key market for Automated Fare Collection, driven by the trend towards smart city solutions and the need for integrated transportation systems that can support efficient and sustainable mobility. Automated fare collection systems are being integrated with other smart city technologies, such as traffic management systems, to provide a seamless and integrated transportation experience for passengers. Major players in the European market include Scheidt & Bachmann, Thales Group, and NXP Semiconductors.
The MEA and South American regions have a relatively smaller albeit growing Automated Fare Collection market share.
Automated Fare Collection Market Key Players:
Major players in the market include Cubic Transportation Systems, INIT Innovations in Transportation Inc., and Trapeze Group in North America. In Europe, Scheidt & Bachmann, Thales Group, and NXP Semiconductors are among the major players. In the Asia Pacific region, Samsung SDS, LG CNS, and Huawei Technologies are leading players. Other notable players in the market include Indra Sistemas, Parkeon, Almex Group, Xerox Corporation, Vix Technology, Conduent Inc., Masabi, GMV, CTS (China), Advanced Card Systems Holdings Limited, and Scheidt & Bachmann UK Ltd.
