Modern Medicare Agency Team Offers Medicare Classes Across Long Island and Queens NY

Medicare Options The Modern Medicare Agency Medicare Specialist

Get all the facts about Medicare in this one hour class before you enroll

Paul is an awesome broker and spent a lot of time helping me understand what was the best plan to get. .. I highly recommend him!!”” — Doug Ross

HUNTINGTON STATION, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Medicare Agency Team Offers Medicare Classes Across Long Island and Queens NYModern Medicare Agency, a leading provider of Medicare services, is proud to announce the launch of their educational initiative to help educate thousands of local New Yorkers who are transitioning onto Medicare in 2023. The agency will be hosting several Medicare classes across Long Island and Queens NY, led by Paul Barrett, Principal Owner, Michael Miligi , Diane Andree and Craig Smith The classes will cover a range of topics, from the basics of Medicare to more advanced topics such as Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, and Medicare Supplement plans. Attendees will also learn about the different types of coverage available, how to compare plans, and how to make the most of their Medicare benefits.“We are excited to be able to offer these classes to our local community,” said Paul Barrett. “We understand that transitioning onto Medicare can be a daunting process, and we want to make sure that our clients are well-informed and prepared for the transition. We believe that these classes will help to make the process easier and more manageable.”Modern Medicare Agency is dedicated to providing the highest quality of service and education to their clients. They are committed to helping their clients make the most of their Medicare benefits and to ensure that they are well-informed and prepared for the transition.For more information about Modern Medicare Agency and their upcoming classes, please visit their website at www.paulbinsurance.com

When Do I Enroll in Medicare?