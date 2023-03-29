HBS Trash Services & TerraCycle Launch Innovative Home Recycling Pilot for Hard-to-Recycle Items

New Partnership Positions HBS Trash Services as a Leader in Circular Economy

DENVER, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HBS Trash Services, a premier Colorado owned and operated waste and recycling provider, in partnership with TerraCycle, an innovative recycling company that specializes in hard-to-recycle materials, are pleased to announce the launch of Zero Waste Bags by HBS.

Households in the Denver Metro area and the Eastern Front Range Colorado can subscribe to the service for a wide array of items that are not accepted in curbside recycling bins. Materials accepted through the service include coffee capsules, cosmetic packaging, eyewear, office supplies, pet food packaging, toys, and various types of plastic packaging. The full list of accepted items, including descriptions of how each material will be recycled, can be found at https://zerowastebagbyhbs.com .

"We are incredibly excited to be a partner of TerraCycle an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions," said Michael Mink, Director of Marketing at HBS Trash Services. "This will give our customers a unique opportunity to help this great state of Colorado stay clean and green with this new incredible program Zero Waste Bags by HBS."

The innovative subscription-based pickup service establishes HBS Trash Services as one of the first fully integrated resource management companies in the country to offer additional services for 27 hard-to-recycle waste streams not accepted in curbside recycling.

Here's how the Zero Waste Bags by HBS program works:

Subscribe

Customers subscribe to the Zero Waste Bags by HBS program by visiting https://zerowastebagbyhbs.com and choosing a plan that fits their needs. Receive supplies

HBS delivers Zero Waste Bags so customers can collect the materials at home in a simple and convenient way. Fill Zero Waste Bags and Schedule Pickup

Once the Zero Waste Bags are full, customers request a pickup by scanning the Zero Waste Bag's QR code or logging into their account at https://zerowastebagbyhbs.com Place at the Doorstep to Recycle

Customers place their full Zero Waste Bag on their doorstep. HBS will pick them up and TerraCycle will recycle the materials inside.

Materials collected through the program will be received by TerraCycle's material recovery facilities, where it will be sorted manually and then automatically into individual components. Each material is then recycled into a raw format that can be used to make new products. A portion of the waste collected through the Zero Waste Bags by HBS program will be recycled into benches and other items that will be donated to local public parks.

"Through the Zero Waste Bags by HBS program, we are enabling consumers to divert waste from the landfill, engage their communities and be rewarded for their effort," explained Tom Szaky, TerraCycle Founder and CEO. "Zero Waste Bags by HBS is intended to make recycling from home accessible, affordable, and convenient – even for waste streams that have traditionally not been recyclable curbside."

The Zero Waste Bags by HBS program is open to any interested household in select towns in the Denver Metro area. For more information, please visit https://zerowastebagbyhbs.com .

About HBS Trash Services

HBS Trash Services is your premier Colorado waste and recycle provider. HBS is Colorado owned and operated with its Headquarters in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company has 4 locations to service our clients with operation outposts in Denver, Colorado Springs, Elbert and Kiowa/Elizabeth border. HBS has over 70,000 customers in residential and over 6,000 businesses that we promise to deliver as the client requests. We are all about Colorado from Ft Collins to Fountain and a waste provider dominance of the eastern front range. We provide carts for trash & single stream recycle and small dumpsters for residential weekly service. We provide large dumpsters for waste & recycle and roll offs for commercial clients on a daily basis. We provide roll offs and 6-yard bins and Porto's for construction companies & home builders. If you're ready to make a change and help Colorado stay beautiful we are the company for you. Join our team today at HBS Trash Services at 720.547.8600 or www.hbstrash.com and be part of keeping Colorado Clean and Green at zerowastebagbyhbs.com

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals, and has raised over $44 million for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com .

