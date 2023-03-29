Hillsdale College Statement on Separation From Tallahassee Classical Academy

Hillsdale College is no longer affiliated with Tallahassee Classical Academy. Tallahassee Classical previously held a license to use Hillsdale's curricular materials. That license has been revoked and will expire at the end of the school year.

Hillsdale College provides a classical scope and sequence to many schools across the country as a free resource. It is important to note that Hillsdale does not advise or train the teachers, board members, or school leaders of these curriculum schools.

Hillsdale's relations with those schools are founded upon a mutual understanding about the aims of education. Education is a cooperative endeavor between students, parents, and teachers. Discretion, good judgment, and prudence are essential for that endeavor to be successful.

To set the record straight: This drama around teaching Michelangelo's "David" sculpture, one of the most important works of art in existence, has become a distraction from, and a parody of, the actual aims of classical education. Of course, Hillsdale's K-12 art curriculum includes Michelangelo's "David" and other works of art that depict the human form.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent, nonsectarian, Christian liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 6.2 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu.

