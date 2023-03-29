Media advisory - Minister Ng to highlight federal budget investments in Atlantic Canada

There were 2,795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,271 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will visit small businesses and stakeholders in Atlantic Canada to highlight federal budget investments.
A media availability will follow the event.
Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time: 1:45 pm (AT)
Location:
Pete's Frootique & Fine Foods
Saint John City Market
47 Charlotte Street
Saint John, New Brunswick
Time: 2:15 pm (AT)
Location:
ARC Clean Technology
Brunswick Square Office Tower
1 Germain Street, suite 900
Saint John, New Brunswick
Time: 3:00 pm (AT)
Location:
Moltex Energy
75 Prince William Street, unit 102
Saint John, New Brunswick
Time: 3:30 pm (AT)
Location:
Small business walk on King and Germain streets (Handworks Gallery, In Pursuit, The Feel Good Store, Hats on the Square, Good Fibrations)
Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
Time: 1:00 pm (AT)
Location:
Meeting with the Mayor of Digby and walk on Water Street
Time: 2:00 pm (AT)
Location:
Digby Dental Centre
74 Warwick Street
Digby, Nova Scotia
Time: 3:30 pm (AT)
Location:
Avery's Farm Market
105 Main Street
Middleton, Nova Scotia
