Media advisory - Minister Ng to highlight federal budget investments in Atlantic Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will visit small businesses and stakeholders in Atlantic Canada to highlight federal budget investments.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 1:45 pm (AT)

Location:

Pete's Frootique & Fine Foods

Saint John City Market

47 Charlotte Street

Saint John, New Brunswick

Time: 2:15 pm (AT)

Location:

ARC Clean Technology

Brunswick Square Office Tower

1 Germain Street, suite 900

Saint John, New Brunswick

Time: 3:00 pm (AT)

Location:

Moltex Energy

75 Prince William Street, unit 102

Saint John, New Brunswick

Time: 3:30 pm (AT)

Location:

Small business walk on King and Germain streets (Handworks Gallery, In Pursuit, The Feel Good Store, Hats on the Square, Good Fibrations)

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm (AT)

Location:

Meeting with the Mayor of Digby and walk on Water Street

Time: 2:00 pm (AT)

Location:

Digby Dental Centre

74 Warwick Street

Digby, Nova Scotia

Time: 3:30 pm (AT)

Location:

Avery's Farm Market

105 Main Street

Middleton, Nova Scotia

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada