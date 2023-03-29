Submit Release
Media advisory - Minister Ng to highlight federal budget investments in Atlantic Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will visit small businesses and stakeholders in Atlantic Canada to highlight federal budget investments.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 1:45 pm (AT)
Location:
Pete's Frootique & Fine Foods
Saint John City Market
47 Charlotte Street
Saint John, New Brunswick

Time: 2:15 pm (AT)
Location:
ARC Clean Technology
Brunswick Square Office Tower
1 Germain Street, suite 900
Saint John, New Brunswick

Time: 3:00 pm (AT)
Location:
Moltex Energy
75 Prince William Street, unit 102
Saint John, New Brunswick

Time: 3:30 pm (AT)
Location:
Small business walk on King and Germain streets (Handworks Gallery, In Pursuit, The Feel Good Store, Hats on the Square, Good Fibrations)

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm (AT)
Location: 
Meeting with the Mayor of Digby and walk on Water Street

Time: 2:00 pm (AT)
Location:
Digby Dental Centre
74 Warwick Street
Digby, Nova Scotia

Time: 3:30 pm (AT)
Location:
Avery's Farm Market
105 Main Street
Middleton, Nova Scotia

