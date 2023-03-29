The Financial Times Names Icertis one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas

Prestigious Financial Times List Reaffirms Icertis Momentum, Highlighted by More Than 40% Year-Over-Year Growth in Booming CLM Sector

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis , the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced its recognition on the 2023 Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list by the Financial Times (FT). Based on its revenue growth rate, Icertis ranked #239 on the prestigious list of 500 companies across 20 countries in North, Central, and South America.

"Icertis surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue in 2022, growing at over 40% year-over-year, and we are uniquely positioned to transform the foundation of commerce through contracts as we continue to build a consequential and enduring company," said Samir Bodas, Chairman and CEO of Icertis. "By applying artificial intelligence to contract data, Icertis has established contracts as the fifth system of record, capturing a company's entitlements and obligations for all its customers, partners, suppliers, and employees. The Icertis Contract Intelligence platform gives finance, legal, procurement, and sales teams enterprise-wide visibility into commercial commitments, enabling optimal outcomes in a competitive, rapidly changing environment. This recognition by FT is a testament to our continued momentum as we lead the burgeoning CLM market and the skyrocketing demand for contract intelligence."

Icertis is transforming the CLM category by applying proprietary and generative artificial intelligence (AI) to the whole lifecycle of a contract, incorporating contract data into core business processes to surface unique insights that support more informed decision-making. With robust AI models and strategic partnerships, Icertis enables companies to rapidly digitize contracts, shape the information within them into structured data, and connect that data to the surrounding ERP, SCM, CRM, and HCM systems across the business. By overlaying AI on its rich enterprise data lake of more than two billion metadata and transactional elements, Icertis creates exponential value for customers, enabling enterprises to increase revenue, reduce costs, ensure compliance, and manage risk by anchoring its operations on what matters most in every commercial relationship – the company's contractual entitlements and obligations.

This recognition follows a multitude of analyst accolades, industry awards, and partner recognitions that exemplify growth milestones at Icertis, further showcasing the company's continued global leadership in the CLM market. Most recently, Icertis:

Icertis was the first company to grasp the true potential of CLM and has boldly pursued the vision of enterprise-wide contract intelligence for over a decade. The company continues to build momentum as global enterprises, and the most disruptive innovators, choose to turn their commercial agreements into strategic advantage.

Now in its fourth edition, the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list is presented by FT and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Rankings are based on the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2018 and 2021 submitted by over 7,000 companies.

