Getaround Announces Expanded Rollout of Carshare Partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation

Getaround GETR, the world's first connected carsharing marketplace, today announced the installation of 83 additional carshare locations as part of its new, expanded participation in the New York City Department of Transportation's ("DOT") carsharing program.

Through the DOT's carshare program, hundreds of dedicated carshare parking spaces will be designated at on-street locations across New York City to help promote safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation for community residents and visitors. The latest installation of Getaround spaces includes 28 new locations in Manhattan, 21 new locations in the Bronx, 18 new locations in Brooklyn, and 16 new locations in Queens. Each location includes two vehicle parking spaces.

With these latest new location additions, there will be approximately 111 total Getaround carsharing locations in New York City.

The NYC DOT carshare program is expected to provide many benefits to all New Yorkers, including:

Improving NYC air quality,

Mitigating NYC traffic and congestion,

Cutting greenhouse gas emissions,

Reducing total vehicle miles traveled.

The program is designed to provide more affordable and improved mobility options for New Yorkers. The DOT will leverage the program to enhance carsharing services in low to moderate income neighborhoods. More than 50% of Getaround's locations are located in designated Priority Investment Areas, serving historically underserved neighborhoods and populations. Expanding the carsharing footprint in NYC will enhance vehicle supply, ease of accessibility, and cost.

"With many cars parked an average of 22 hours per day, shared cars from Getaround will take personally-owned and idle cars off the city streets. When we share cars, we reduce the number on the road, which means fewer accidents, reduced traffic, and less space required for parking. Carsharing modernizes mobility by allowing people to connect multiple forms of efficient transportation for any type of use case, supporting the NYC DOT's Vision Zero Initiative," said Sy Fahimi, Getaround Chief Operating Officer.

"I'm saving money everywhere I can, and so buying a car isn't an option for me right now, but thanks to Getaround, I can take my husband and kids on family trips comfortably, conveniently, and within our budget!" said New York resident, Matilde Roman.

"Convenient access to carshare is a proven way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and remove more vehicles from our streets," said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "Doubling the size of this program will make curbside carshare accessible in more neighborhoods, save people money, and build upon the success of our successful pilot program."

Getaround, and its patented Connect Cloud technology, will be used to provide contactless 24/7 access to shared vehicles from designated parking spaces across the city without the need to wait in line or pick up keys. Residents may reserve the shared vehicles for as little as one hour; perfect for all types of trips including going to the grocery store, to running errands, to visiting friends and family, and more. Getaround is one of the only peer-to-peer carsharing entities to allow guests to book a car on an hourly basis and does not charge a membership fee.

Privately owned cars are typically parked 95% of the time, on the move just 6 hours per week. The remaining 162 hours, most cars remain idle. Thanks to carsharing, people are able to share their car when they are not using it, or can sell their vehicle or postpone a purchase, shifting away from the concept of car ownership altogether. This ultimately results in fewer cars on the road, reduced traffic and pollution, and less space needed for parking. Beyond that, research has shown that carsharing services, like Getaround, can significantly reduce the emissions of GHG and harmful substances into the environment.

