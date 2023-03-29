Springfield, Ohio, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabe's Opens Its Largest

Distribution Center in Clark County, Ohio;

Ribbon Cutting April 4

March 27, 2023 – Gabriel Brothers Inc. is excited to announce the formal grand opening of their new distribution center in Springfield, Ohio, at the PrimeOhio II Industrial Park located at 1801 Prime Parkway. It is now the company's largest distribution center, measuring over 870,000-square feet. Construction at the 114-acre site began in mid-October 2021 with general contractor Brinkman Constructors, and Gabe's began hiring associates in the fall of 2022. The building contruction totals 33K tons of asphalt, 32K cubic yards of concrete, and 24,580 pieces of steel weighing 2,255 tons. The facility is now open and fully operational. The $77.5 million project will create more than 800 full-time and part-time jobs over five years, with more than 200 positions already filled. Roles include material handlers, packers, sorters, equipment operators, truck drivers, counters, maintenance, administration, supervisors, and managers.

"This innovative facility signifies the next key phase of our growth," says Gabe's CEO Jason Mazzola. "This is the largest investment in our company history and will enable us to double our store footprint over the next ten years. It is a critical part of our evolution, and we're so grateful to be here."

"This distribution center embodies our vision to create a state-of-the-art facility that is a valuable and integrated part of the Springfield community," said Jason Wolter, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Gabe's. "This project has exceeded our expectations. We wish to thank the people of Springfield for welcoming us so graciously, as well as our partners who helped us complete this project on time. We look forward to growing alongside this wonderful community."

"We appreciate our partners' contributions and hard work which enabled our fast, timely contruction," says Rick Szurlej, Gabe's Supply Chain SVP. "They provided incredible support throughout this process. Together, and along with our distribution and growth initatives, we ensure store expansion thanks to our new Springfield home."

"It's been an honor to work with the Gabe's team from the initial strategy develop and network optimization through facility design and implementation. The intensity that this team has given to the project effort is unprecedented," says Lloyd Morgan, VP and Senior Partner at St. Onge.

"We know how difficult it can be to find the right space to grow in today's competitive industrial market," said Jake Sturman, Executive Managing Director at JLL. "We have been honored to serve as a partner for Gabe's with the opening of their new distribution center, are grateful for NorthPoint's development partnership, and are excited for the impact this project will have on the city's economy for years to come."

"NorthPoint Development appreciates the opportunity to be a part of this fantastic development that helps Gabe's expand their business while helping provide hundreds of jobs in the Springfield community," said Tim McElroy, Vice President at NorthPoint Development.

"We are excited for Gabe's and are pleased they are seeing the opportunity the greater Springfield community offers from quality of life, workforce and ability to help them grow," said Mike McDorman, President and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership. "The many years of effort to make the PrimeOhio II Industrial Park a great site has paid off. Gabe's is a perfect fit for the park and a great addition to our community. This investment is exactly what we envisioned for the park."

Event details and information are as follows:

What: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony*

When: April 4, 2023, at 3-4PM

Where: PrimeOhio II Industrial Park

1801 Prime Parkway, Springfield, Ohio

*The public and press are invited to attend the ceremony, but please note the public event ends promptly at 4pm.

About Gabe's

Founded in 1961 in Morgantown, West Virginia, Gabe's is the destination for the very best deals you can't find anywhere else. We offer designer and brand name fashions and footwear for the entire family, home décor and kitchen tools, work gear, great gets for pets, and more. Our current distribution centers process hundreds of trailers weekly and millions of cartons annually to distubute to each of our 127 stores in 15 states. Gabe's has the best prices on all your favorite brands and styles and offers a 70% savings off department store prices every day.

About the Greater Springfield Partnership

Founded in 1889, the Greater Springfield Partnership is the premier advocate for the greater Springfield business community; dedicated to promoting regional economic growth, advancing business-friendly public policies and servicing our members with outstanding programs and benefits.

About the Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield-Clark County (CIC)

Created in 1970 as a partnership among the City of Springfield, Clark County, and the Chamber of Greater Springfield, the CIC facilitates economic and workforce development throughout Clark County, Ohio



About The Dayton Development Coalition

The Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) is the leading economic development organization for the 14-county Dayton Region. Working closely with public and private regional partners, its mission is to recruit, expand, and retain jobs. Dayton ranked as the nation's top metro for economic development in 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2019, runner-up in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2018, and has been in the top 10 for 15 consecutive years.

About NorthPoint Development

Established in 2012, NorthPoint Development is a privately held real estate operating company specializing in developing, leasing, and managing Class A industrial and multi-family properties. We invest alongside our partners through various fund and venture structures to develop industrial and multi-family assets. We differentiate ourselves with a data-driven approach to site acquisitions and a high level of technical expertise in engineering, architecture, and construction. Through our in-house suite of services, NorthPoint can provide end-to-end expertise, leading to expedited solutions. Today, the company is part of a network of eleven companies with a logistics focus and an emphasis on a factory-to-front-door approach. We've developed and managed over 169.4 million square feet of industrial space. It's estimated that our developments have created more than 110,000 jobs and supported more than 557 industrial clients across the United States. We continue to operate with an entrepreneurial spirit guided by our Core Values, enabling us to deliver exceptional results for our team members, clients, and communities.

About JLL

JLL JLL is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 92,000 as of June 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About St. Onge

St. Onge is a world-recognized supply chain strategy and logistics consulting firm. Our discovery-driven approach brings together the elements of supply chain logistics, engineering and operations to ensure that the supply chain challenges you face will be met with unique answers that fit your needs. From guiding strategy development to coordinating global logistics network optimization, each of our clients receives a custom solution.

About Brinkmann Constructors

Brinkmann Constructors is a national general contractor offering design/build, design/assist and construction management services to a wide variety of commercial industries, including student housing, senior living, industrial, retail and more. Visit www.brinkmannconstructors.com to learn more about Brinkmann's services.

