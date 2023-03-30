The Surprising Psychology Behind a Natural Wood Environment

With so many hi-tech construction materials, do we really need wood anymore?

Physiological measurements have shown that the quality of sleep and recovery from stress are better in a room with wood that one with imitation wood.” — Dr. Wallenius

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Tampere, Finland, has revealed the surprising psychological benefits of natural wood environments. The study provides important insights into the psychological benefits of natural wood environments and highlights the importance of incorporating natural wood elements into our everyday lives.The study found that natural wood environments can have a positive effect on people's mental health and wellbeing. While business and architectures today continue push towards innovative new building technology, some part of human instinct seems to need more natural surroundings. Dr. Wallenius clearly states, "Physiological measurements have shown that the quality of sleep and recovery from stress are better in a room with wood that one with imitation wood."Participants in the study reported feeling more relaxed and less stressed when in a natural wood environment, compared to a non-wood environment. This included a more focused work environment; a less stressful schoolroom; and an easier sleeping space, most notably.The researchers believe that the calming effect of natural wood environments is due to the fact that they are associated with nature, which can have a calming effect on people. Additionally, the natural wood environment can provide a sense of security and safety, which can help to reduce stress levels. The choice of stain and the quality of the staining is also thought to have an effect. Brighter colors can induce a cheerier mood whereas dark colors can induce sleep better.The study also found that natural wood environments can have a positive effect on creativity. Participants in the study reported feeling more creative and inspired when in a natural wood environment, compared to a non-wood environment.The researchers concluded that the positive psychological effects of natural wood environments can be beneficial for people in a variety of settings, including offices, schools, and homes. As such, the best way to take advantage of the news is by rethinking the wood in homes and businesses. Offices and schools with little to no wood can seem too surreal and cause negative effects.Meanwhile, painting over wooden decks and fences or letting them become too weathered also defeats the soothing properties. To embrace the best benefits wood can have on the psychology of a space, have wooden decks and fences professionally restored . Consider adding natural wood trim to rooms in the home. Lastly, use wooden furniture in offices and schools.

Restore the Effects of Natural Wood with Professional Staining