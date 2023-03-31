Doc Charles and The Ruskin Workshop, Announce Their Newest Addition to The Crime Thriller Genre: ‘’Big Guava’’

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, author Doc Charles and The Ruskin Workshop, announce the release of his highly anticipated crime thriller, “Big Guava.” Set in the bustling city of Tampa, “Big Guava” takes readers on a thrilling ride through the dark underworld of organized crime, gaming, drugs, and murder.
Nick Longo, a veteran of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office, leads the investigation, one that begins with theft at a local liquor warehouse. As he delves deeper into the case, he is drawn into a much larger, sinister web of criminal activity, one that reaches the highest levels of power in the city. The Big Guava is Tampa, a city of color, angles, and unforgettable characters, where loyalty is everything. Longo must navigate the treacherous waters of friend and foe, working the shadows in between, which he does best.
Doc Charles’ writing style is evocative and atmospheric, capturing the essence of Tampa’s vibrant culture and the moral ambiguity of its criminal underworld. “I am eager to finally share ‘Big Guava’,” says Doc Charles. “This book is a love letter to my hometown, Tampa, and a tribute to the gritty, streetwise people who live, work and raise families there.”
“Big Guava” is a must-read for fans of crime fiction, as well as anyone looking for a page-turning, adrenaline-fueled thriller. With its intricate plot and memorable characters, this book is sure to leave a lasting impression on its readers. “Big Guava” is now available for purchase at major on-line retailers nationwide. Get your copy today and experience the excitement of this fast-paced, action-packed crime thriller.
