Poor Lighting Linked to Low Worker Efficiency

Keep windows clean with professional help.

Lighting is more than just whether or not the power is on.

We have found, based on the work that we have done, that control of an environment, whether it be lighting or temperature, helps people feel better about their perceived productivity.” — Emily Dunn

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A recent study has revealed a strong correlation between poor lighting and low worker efficiency.The study found that workers in poorly lit environments were more likely to suffer from fatigue, headaches, and eye strain. These symptoms, in turn, led to a decrease in worker efficiency. Besides physical symptoms, poor lighting also contributed to emotional distress. Workers experienced symptoms of depression which resulted in reduced company loyalty and lowered motivation.The study found that workers in well-lit environments were more likely to be productive and have higher morale. In general, the more light a workspace could provide, the better able workers were able to stay focused and positive on the job site.However there is a slight catch in that the best optimized situation permits workers to control lighting according to their needs. Researcher Emily Dunn explains, "We have found, based on the work that we have done, that control of an environment, whether it be lighting or temperature, helps people feel better about their perceived productivity."In other words, the best situation is to keeps lighting controls accessible. As a businessperson or a member of management, avoid creating a stigma around keeping all the lights on during business hours. Workers should be free to adjust the section of lighting over their area.Furthermore, windows should be kept clean and clear of obstacles. Blinds of some variety are ideal for personalization of a space, so invest in quality and easy to use sets.The study also found that workers in poorly lit environments were more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety. Quality lighting is always better than minimal control over an overly dark and secluded space. Locations with only electric lighting are likely to feel claustrophobic, so choose worker spaces consciously. The difference between shunting employees into whatever space is available and optimizing a work area for them could prove all the difference when the next quarterly rolls around.AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

Professional Window Cleaning Services in Chicagoland